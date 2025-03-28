Everything new on Apple TV Plus in April 2025

This month's Apple TV Plus lineup includes 'Your Friends & Neighbors' and more

It's nearly April, and while "Severance" season 2 might now be over, there's still new stuff to watch on Apple TV Plus in the coming weeks.

Granted, it's not the biggest of months for the Apple streaming service; we're only getting a handful of new shows. Film fans will also be disappointed to learn that the streamer's not getting any new movies set to land this month, either.

The biggest new arrival is "Your Friends & Neighbors," a new Jon Hamm-led series that sees the star taking on the role of a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to crime to fund his lavish lifestyle.

There's also a comedy series with David Oyelowo, some new family shows and a French-language drama that rounds out the month on April 30.

As it's a quieter month, now's probably a good time to dig into our list of the best shows on Apple TV Plus to see whether there are any other gems you've yet to stream. Otherwise, you can find more info about all the new Apple TV Plus arrivals below.

'Government Cheese'

Government Cheese — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Government Cheese — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Looking for a laugh? Apple's got you covered with "Government Cheese", a new comedy series from Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. This surreal family comedy takes us back to 1969, in the San Fernando Valley. There, we meet Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo), a man who has recently been released from prison.

In his absence, his wife and kids have formed an unconventional family unit, and his return throws their world into chaos. It's not exactly the family reunion Hampton was hoping for.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from April 16

'Jane' season 3

A still from Apple TV Plus' "Jane" season 3 featuring Mason Blomberg, Ava Louise Murchison and Greybeard the chimpanzee (L-R)

"Jane" is one of two kids' series returning to Apple TV Plus this month.

This family show follows the titular young environmentalist, Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) who is on a quest to save endangered species alongside her best friend David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee.

The series was inspired by the work of conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, who is due to make a special appearance in the upcoming season.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from April 18

'WondLa' season 2

A still from "WondLa" featuring our main character, Eva, flanked by aliens

"WondLa" is an animated sci-fi kids series based on the WondLa books written by Tony DiTerlizzi.

We follow Eva (voiced by Jeanine Mason), a 16-year-old who is forced to flee from her underground sanctuary to the Earth's surface, where she discovers a world unlike anything she could have ever expected and wonders whether she could be the last human around.

Season 2 picks up from the first's cliffhanger ending and sees her seeking answers to more unanswered questions alongside Otto and Rovender, her tardigrade and alien pals.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from April 25

'Your Friends & Neighbors'

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
"Your Friends & Neighbors" is a new drama sereies revolving around a down-on-his-luck financial titan (Jon Hamm).

When hedge fund manager Coop suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he resorts to stealing from his neighbors' homes in Westmont Village to maintain his living standards.

We're getting a two-episode premiere in early April — new episodes will be airing weekly after that — and if it sounds like your kind of show, you're in luck: "Your Friends & Neighbors" has already landed a second season.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from April 11

‘Carême’

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
"Carême" is a French-language biological drama that recounts the thrilling tale of Antonin Carême (played by Benjamin Voisin), a gifted gastronomist who became known as the world's first celebrity chef.

This eight-part series shows how Carême rose from humble beginnings to the heights of culinary stardom in Napoleon-era France.

He wasn't only a chef, though; Carême's talents and ambitions attracted the attention of politicians who drew him into the world of espionage.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from April 30

