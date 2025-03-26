5 Netflix shows I wish I could erase from my memory just to relive them again

Someone hand me a neuralyzer because I need to erase some memories Men in Black style.

There are so many movies and shows I’d love to experience for the first time again, just to feel those same emotions. Because once that first watch is over, it never quite hits, no matter how much you love it.

Netflix is always churning out originals, and honestly, most of them aren’t that great. You’ll probably forget they exist within days. But when Netflix gets it right, the streaming service delivers some of the best shows ever made. A select few have even made it onto my all-time favorites list, which is no easy feat.

As someone who finds comfort in rewatching shows, I’d do anything to relive that first-time magic. Which is why I need Doc Brown to roll up in the DeLorean (not to take me to the future, but to the past) so I can experience these five Netflix shows all over again.

‘One Day’

One Day Limited Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Alix, why would you want to experience one of the saddest shows of all time again?” The answer to this is simple. It tells a raw, realistic story about love, and the two main characters have insane chemistry.

Plus, slow burn stories are my favorite. There’s nothing better than feeling the tension, angst, and emotional upheaval right alongside the characters. Sure, it’s an emotional gut punch by the end, but this 14-episode binge is totally worth it. It also shows that not all love stories are sunshine and rainbows, so just make sure you have tissues ready.

​”One Day” follows Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), who meet on the night of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh in 1988. Each episode revisits their lives on the same date, July 15th, over the next 20 years, capturing the evolution of their relationship and individual journeys.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream it on Netflix

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

One of the most fascinating and creative shows I’ve ever seen is “The Haunting of Hill House,” and I’d do anything to watch it for the first time again.

The first time through, I barely noticed the ghosts hidden in the background of several shots, but the second time, it was both fun and creepy trying to spot them. Above all, I wish I could experience the surprise after every twist and revelation because this show absolutely nails the shock factor.

“The Haunting of Hill House” centers around the Crain family, both in the past and the present, as they deal with the traumatic experiences they had living in Hill House.

In the past, the Crain family moved into Hill House hoping to renovate it and sell it for a profit. However, the house is filled with strange and unsettling occurrences. The family members experience terrifying supernatural events that ultimately lead to a tragedy.



In the present, the now-adult Crain children are haunted by the memories of their time in the house and must confront the emotional and psychological scars that have lingered with them into adulthood.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As someone who’s totally obsessed with romantic fiction, it was clear I was going to fall head over heels for “Bridgerton” when it first came out. Not only is it a spicy period drama, but each season delves into a different character and their complicated journey through love in such a demanding time period.

That’s exactly why I miss the rush I got from binging this show. The tension in every episode is unreal, and those shocking character revelations? Chef’s kiss. If you’re into fake dating, enemies to lovers, and friends to lovers tropes, this show will have you hooked (that is, if you somehow haven’t watched it yet).

“Bridgerton” is set in early 19th-century Regency-era London and follows the wealthy and powerful Bridgerton family as they navigate high society, love, and scandal. The main focus is on the romantic lives of the Bridgerton siblings, with each season centered around a different sibling’s love story.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Baby Reindeer’

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s safe to say “Baby Reindeer” took Netflix by storm when it dropped in April 2024. Not only did it hold onto the No. 1 spot for weeks, it also cracked Netflix's top 10 most popular shows of all time list.

I’ll never forget watching the first episode. The way it used dark humor and emotional storytelling to reveal Donny’s inner thoughts really struck me. What was supposed to be a casual “one episode a week” turned into an entire binge session, and suddenly, I had finished the whole series.

That’s a big deal for me because it takes something special to keep me engaged from start to finish.

“Baby Reindeer” is based on Richard Gadd's real-life experience with a stalker and how things quickly spiral out of control. In the series, Gadd’s character Donny meets a woman named Martha (portrayed by Jessica Gunning) while working at a pub. What starts as playful flirting quickly escalates into an obsession that takes over Donny's life.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Daredevil’

Marvel's Daredevil | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Technically, this pick is cheating. Although “Daredevil” isn’t on Netflix anymore — it moved to Disney Plus after they regained the rights in 2022 — it's a Netflix original.

That said, this is one I really had to include on this list. I’ve been watching “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney Plus, and I can’t stop thinking about it ever since the first episode dropped.

As much as I’m enjoying this continuation (or reboot) of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” I’ll admit the original series edges it out just a bit. I was late to the hype when Netflix first released it, with season 3 dropping just as I joined the party, but I quickly binged all three seasons.

It’s dark, gritty, and downright brutal, with characters like the Punisher, Bullseye, and, of course, Daredevil himself, creating some of the most unforgettable figures in Marvel.

“Daredevil” follows Matt (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer by day and a vigilante crimefighter, Daredevil, by night. After a childhood accident that leaves him with enhanced senses, Matt uses his abilities to fight crime and seek justice for the people in his neighborhood.

Stream it on Disney Plus