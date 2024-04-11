Dear readers, the 'Bridgerton' season 3 trailer is finally here

After weeks of saucy sneak peek clips, "Bridgerton" fans finally are getting their first elongated look at the upcoming third season of the Netflix mega-hit.

“We have been apart for far too long,” says Lady Whistledown (voiced by the legendary Julie Andrews) in the new clip, which the streaming juggernaut dropped on Thursday, April 11. “At last, London’s fashionable set has made its return, and it seems that our Bon Ton is moving with the changing tide. So, too, is this author.”

Of course — spoiler alert! — Lady Whistledown's real identity is Penelope Featherington (portrayed by Nicola Coughlan), and we see the youngest Featherington daughter dealing with problems at home, in her friendships (former BFF Eloise Bridgerton is busy buddying up to Cressida Cowper after that season 2 betrayal), and in her pursuit for romance. She wants a husband and who better to help her find one than her old friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — who she just so happens to love.

Check out the two-minute, 30-second trailer below:

Along with Penelope's clearly heated connection with Colin, we also see other suitor options in the season teaser, including Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), whose courtship of the lady stirs up some feelings of jealousy in the Bridgerton brother. “Mother, do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?” Colin is seeing asking his mother, Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). She responds: “It is rare, but you must follow your heart.”

However, readers of the Julia Quinn-penned book series on which "Bridgerton" is based already know that that slow burn between Penelope and Colin eventually does ignite into a fiery romance. And we can expect that passion to play out onscreen: fans already saw a clip of that steamy mirror scene from the book and Coughlan recently teased a furniture-breaking moment between the will-they-won't-they couple to come in the new episodes, which will be released in two batches (the first four eps will debut on Thursday, May 16 and the final four installments will follow on Thursday, June 13).



Each "Bridgerton" season spotlights a different couple from Quinn's novels: the first followed the romance between eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), and the second followed the relationship between Colin's older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his new bride Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Though we won't be seeing Daphne in the new episodes, that season 3 trailer did give a tantalizing peek at how marriage is going for Kate and Anthony.

However, the third season of the show is shaking up the order of the novels, skipping over the Benedict Bridgerton-focused third story of the series right to Penelope and Colin's coupling from the fourth "Bridgerton" book, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton."

As you wait to see what happens between Colin and Penelope (affectionately known as POLIN by "Bridgerton" fans), you can revisit the show's first two seasons with a Netflix subscription. And, as usual, Tom's Guide will keep you up to date with any and all "Bridgerton"-related intel.