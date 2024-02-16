Netflix teases 'Bridgerton' season 3 with new clip and photos

Lady Whistledown is looking for love in all the right places in "Bridgerton" season 3.

The massively popular romance series is headed back to Netflix on May 16 and the streamer gave fans several glimpses of what to expect from the new installment in the form of several revealing clips and photos.

This time around, the series will adapt the love story between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), as written by author Julia Quinn in "Romancing Mister Bridgerton." With themes of unrequited love and yearning for someone you want but can't always have, season 3 is set to flesh out the pair as an honest-to-goodness couple with plenty of steamy moments between the two — as well as other suitors for Penelope here and there.

In one new clip, Penelope takes Colin to task for making comments about her to his friends near the end of the second season. Though it begins a negative scene, it quickly turns slightly romantic when Colin admits he "misses" Penelope, and Penelope won't have any of it. She serves him with a harsh reminder of his treatment before when he admitted he would "never" court her.

Penelope has long carried a torch for Colin, who has either rebuffed or remained completely oblivious to her feelings. Now, it seems that many of these hidden passions are coming to light after being allowed to blossom across the first two seasons. It's been a long-running thread throughout the series so far, and now we'll see it come to a head with the latest episode drop.

In fact, this entire season is set to follow Colin as he works to mend his friendship with Penelope after his harsh comments. Initially, his goal is to help her find a husband, but he'll end up grappling with true feelings that transcend the pair's platonic bond.

"Bridgerton" season 3 is set to premiere in two parts when it comes to Netflix. The first half will debut in May, while the second half will drop on June 13. Netflix offering quick sneak peeks has softened the blow in terms of how much longer is left to wait, but if you really need some help whiling away the hours until the new episodes, there's always time to go back and watch the first two seasons again.