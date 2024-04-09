Prime Video's new romantic comedy just beat Netflix with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Rudy Mancuso is the latest internet personality to turn their talents to filmmaking, and it looks like the former Vine star and YouTuber has followed in the steps of Bo Burnham and hit a home run with his first swing. His new Prime Video movie getting rave reviews.

“Música” debuted on Amazon’s streaming service last week (April 4), while it’s enjoying a very positive critical reception, it’s yet to appear on Prime Video’s most-watched list. This suggests it’s not quite getting the viewership its quality deserves, which is a shame.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, “Música” should be on the radar. This Prime Video original is even beating many of Netflix’s new movies. So, if you want to know what this romantic comedy with a musical twist is all about, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Música’ about?

“Música” is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy from uber-talented internet personality, Rudy Mancuso. The performer co-wrote, directed and stars in this joyful movie, which sees him play a fictionalized version of himself.

This movie version of Rudy is a street performer in Newark, who is struggling with synesthesia, a phenomenon that means he experiences everyday noises like car horns or doors slamming as music in his head.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, Rudy is also attempting to finish college, satisfy his mother’s demands for him to settle down and navigate his Brazilian heritage. Let’s just say that Rudy has a lot on his plate.

Rudy’s already pretty complicated life gets even more hectic when he meets the beautiful and smart Isabella (Camila Mendes, Mancuso’s real-life girlfriend), who may just understand him in a way that nobody ever has.

‘Música’ reviews — here’s what the critics say

This new Prime Video movie has debuted to impressive scores from critics. It currently holds a 96% rating on the reviews-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes , and its audience score is also impressive, currently standing at 90%.

These RT scores are especially noteworthy as they trump several flagship original movies that have landed on Netflix this year including “Lift” (29%), “Spaceman” (50%), “Damsel” (56%) and “Scoop” (76%). So in the battle to offer the best new streaming movies in 2024, Prime Video has managed to score a point against its biggest rival.

Carlos Aguilar of Variety said that “Música” earns Mancuso his “filmmaking stripes” and suggested that his follow-up effort could be even better now that the creative has “gotten his origins story out onto the screen.” The critic also called its musical scenes a “whimsical whirlwind.”

The Hollywood Reporter ’s Lovia Gyarkye was also impressed, saying, “Even when its narrative tips into clichéd territory, Música’s aesthetic remains loose and kinetic — an exciting reflection of its creator’s spirit.” Amy Nicholson of The New York Times noted that “Mancuso crams all of his passion into the movie” and called it “intentionally overwhelming.”

“Despite a few unfinished edges and missteps, there’s much to savor in Mancuso’s feature debut,” said Monica Castillo of RogerEbert.com .

Should you stream ‘Música’ on Amazon Prime Video?

“Música” is a vibrant and heartwarming romantic comedy, that looks a near certainty to appear on our list of the best Prime Video movies.

If you’re looking for something relatively lighthearted to watch this week, it’s the perfect pick. It’s also a great introduction to the wide-ranging talents of Rudy Mancuso who has marked himself as a filmmaker to watch.

Also be sure to browse our roundup of all the top new movies to stream this week across streaming services, as well as a guide to the best new shows arriving over the next few days, which includes the debut of Prime Video’s highly anticipated "Fallout" TV show .