'Cobra Kai' creators tease about intra-dojo love between Tory and Kwon in season 6

The hit Netflix show "Cobra Kai" is known for bringing the action in the dojo and in competition, but there's also plenty of personal drama happening off the mat, too.

And that will certainly continue to be the case with part two of "Cobra Kai" season 6, which is hitting the streamer with five brand-new episodes on Friday, November 15. (As with fellow popular titles, including "Bridgerton" season 3 , "Emily in Paris" season 4 and "Outer Banks" season 4 , the sixth and final installment of the "Karate Kid" spin-off series will be a multi-part affair, with the third and final edition to come on a to-be-announced date in 2025.

The romance between Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) — including how it all entangles with the relationship between Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) — has provided plenty of dramatic fodder over the last few seasons of the show, and according to "Cobra Kai" creators, there's more where that came from.

The Sekai Taikai, the world-famous karate tournament that brings Miyagi-Do to Barcelona this season, will not only prove to be tumultuous for the kids' karate dreams but also for their personal dynamics, especially between Robby and Tory.

Not only did Tory make a game-changing and relationship-testing decision in the part one finale when she — spoilers ahead! — shockingly quit the Miyagi-Do team following her mother's tragic death and instead reconnected with John Kreese (Martin Kove) as part of Team Cobra Kai, but it also seems like she might be cozying up to one of her new teammates while in Spain for the Sekai Taikai competition: Kwon Jae-Sung, a ruthless and antagonistic karate star played by Brandon H. Lee. In a trailer for the new episodes, Kwon can be seen with his arm intimately slung around the former Miyagi-Do student's shoulders, a development that will definitely not please her boyfriend.

"Karate high jinks ensue when you go abroad. You take a bunch of teenagers and put them in Barcelona in a karate tournament, and they're all in a hotel — different relationships start to form," said Hayden Schlossberg — who created "Cobra Kai" with Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald — in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I don’t want to say too much about what's going to happen, but there's always drama off the mat. I think with Robby and Tory in a negative place, that leaves the opportunity for Kwon to swoop in there. We’ll see how that unfolds, but be prepared for a little bit of that off-the-mat drama."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll see how things progress—or otherwise—between Tory and Kwon in the trilogy-like final season when part two of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Friday, November 15. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the first five episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.

More From Tom's Guide