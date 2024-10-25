New 'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 2 trailer takes the dojo drama global

Last we saw of the Miyagi-Do crew in "Cobra Kai" season 6, sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their students had officially touched down in Barcelona, Spain for the Sekai Taikai, a prestigious international karate competition bringing the best of the best dojos from around the world to prove their mettle on the mat.

A brand-new trailer for part 2 of the Netflix martial-arts dramedy shows that the tournament will be exactly as brutal as showrunners have been promising.

The new two-minute clip, which the streamer released on Wednesday, October 23, sees the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai students taking on international competitors, who prove to be way tougher than the kids anticipated. "There's no way that we can win! At this point, I'd rather not lose any more brain cells," declares Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) in the trailer.

And as if the physical fighting isn't enough, the kiddos will also have plenty of interpersonal drama to navigate during the tournament, especially with — spoilers ahead! — Tory Nichols (Peyton List) blindsiding the Miyagi-Do team and showing up to Sekai Taikai as a member of John Kreese's (Martin Kove) dojo. "Tory chose the other side, but we can't keep letting her get in our heads like this," Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) can be heard proclaiming in the clip.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer also gives "Cobra Kai" fans a sneak peek at some new characters joining the cast for season 6 part 2, including Sensei Wolf (played by "Mortal Kombat" star Lewis Tan) and his kicking-and-punching pupils Axel Kovacevic (played by Patrick Luwis) and Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham). But even in the face of all that tough competition, Johnny Lawrence declares that Miyagi-Do will not be losing at Sekai Taikai, "so wipe the smirks off of their ugly faces."



We'll see how the competition cranks up when "Cobra Kai" season 6 returns on Netflix on November 15 with another batch of five episodes. Like fellow Netflix series "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton," the sixth and final season of the karate series is being released in multiple parts, with the third installment to arrive at a still-unannounced date in 2025. However, the story of Daniel LaRusso and Miyagi-Do will continue with a new "Karate Kid" film, "Karate Kid: Legends," which is set to hit theaters in North America in May 2025 and will also see the return of fellow franchise star Jackie Chan as Mr. Han.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel and showrunner insights, as well as the future "Karate Kid" flick.

