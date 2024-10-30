Netflix's new time travel movie aims to offer nostalgic fun — but I'm not impressed

When Netflix dropped the trailer for “Time Cut” earlier this month, it promised a nostalgic thrill ride and a playful time travel twist. With an unmistakable similarity to “Totally Killer” — Prime Video’s own time travel slasher that hit screens just over a year ago — “Time Cut” seemed poised to give us that same cheeky Halloween charm. Teen slasher flicks can be a lot of fun with throwbacks and silly humor, and I went in hoping this new movie would deliver on those fronts.

But while the movie sets the stage with promising retro aesthetics, and it dabbles in that time travel twist we’re seeing a lot of in horror-thrillers lately, it didn’t quite live up to my expectations.

That said, “Time Cut” may still be a solid pick for anyone who wants something lighter and less intense this Halloween. Its playful approach to the genre might appeal to viewers who prefer a horror-inspired storyline without the serious scares.

So, here’s what I really think about “Time Cut” on Netflix, and why it could still be worth watching now that it’s on the streaming service…

‘Time Cut’ is an easy-to-digest thriller with little charm

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix

The premise for “Time Cut” is pretty standard for a time travel movie. It follows Lucy (Madison Bailey), a teenage girl who stumbles upon a time machine and is unexpectedly transported back to the early 2000s. Soon, she realizes she's landed in the very year a serial killer claimed four lives, including her sister, Summer (Antonia Gentry). Faced with a rare chance to alter fate, Lucy takes it upon herself to rewrite history and stop the killer.

To start, “Time Cut” is a very easy watch that could appeal to a more casual crowd. Its nod to 2000s nostalgia is evident in everything from the set pieces to the vibrant color palettes, lending a fun, retro flair to the movie. Visually, it’s not bad at all; the bright colors and style choices make it an aesthetically pleasing watch. But for serious horror or slasher fans, “Time Cut” might feel a bit lacking in substance. It doesn’t deliver on the genre it claims to embrace, and while it’s marketed as a slasher, it doesn’t fully commit to that label.

When it comes to the actual kills, most of them happen off screen (ideal for anyone who doesn't like gore). And the one who is committing them wears a rather boring plastic mask that does little to terrify. The victims remain anonymous and undeveloped, more like fresh meat than actual characters, making it hard to care when they meet their ends. There is one interesting kill scene that happens about halfway through on an escalator, but again, you don’t really see much.

This lack of connection extends to the main cast as well — the acting didn't really draw me in, and I found it difficult to connect with or root for anyone. If you’re a fan of Bailey in “Outer Banks” or Gentry in “Ginny & Georgia” and are curious to see them in a teen slasher, this movie might be worth a casual watch one evening. However, don't expect them to fully spread their wings here; their performances feel a bit restrained.

That said, “Time Cut” has its place for a Halloween watch this year, especially if you’re looking for something laid-back and not too intense. I understand that not everyone is after bone-chilling horror this time of year; for some, a lighthearted, nostalgic flick is more their speed, and this movie fits that bill. I wouldn’t even call it horror at all, but as a teen-centered, low-stakes thriller, it works as a quick, non-committal escape.

While I’d probably recommend something darker for horror lovers, “Time Cut” could still be a fun choice for those who enjoy a dose of light banter with their Halloween fare. Overall, it’s a safe, easy watch — just not for those expecting a true scare or a deep story with real emotional impact.

Should you stream ‘Time Cut’ on Netflix?

If you’re contemplating whether to stream “Time Cut” on Netflix, consider what you’re in the mood for. This movie offers a lighthearted escape filled with little nostalgic charm, making it a decent choice for a laid-back movie night, especially around Halloween.

However, if you're a dedicated horror fan seeking thrills and chills, you might find this flick lacking in intensity and emotional depth. While it has familiar faces from popular shows, their performances don’t quite reach their full potential.

Ultimately, “Time Cut” is best suited for those who enjoy light banter and a sprinkle of teen nostalgia, rather than a full-fledged horror experience. If that sounds appealing, it could be worth your time. However, if you prefer a gripping, adrenaline-fueled slasher, you may want to look elsewhere for your Halloween fix.

Stream "Time Cut" on Netflix