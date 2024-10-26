Here are the new 'Cobra Kai' characters you'll meet in season 6 part 2

When "Cobra Kai" season 6 returns with its second installment on Thursday, November 15 — the season is being released in three parts, with the third and final edition to come on a to-be-announced date in 2025 — fans will get to see plenty of familiar faces, from student-turned-sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to fellow 'Karate Kid' characters like Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto).

But there will also be several new characters joining the cast now that the action has moved from the Miyagi-Do in Los Angeles, California, to the big Sekai Taikai karate tournament in Barcelona, Spain.

Per a recent report from Deadline, British actor and martial artist Lewis Tan — known for films like "Deadpool v. Wolverine" and "Mortal Kombat" and TV series such as "Shadow and Bone" and "Wu Assassins" — has joined the cast as Sensei Wolf, seemingly one of the instructors of a rival dojo at the Sekai Taikai competition. "Cobra Kai" fans will also meet several of Sensei Wolf's karate students in the back-half of season 6, including Axel Kovacevic (played by Patrick Luwis) and Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham). Luwis's credits include the Hulu miniseries "The Dropout" and the "Rebel Moon" film franchise, while Vallandingham is a YouTube personality and the youngest black belt martial artist to attain 12 World Championship Titles.

As viewers already know, both the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai dojos officially made it to the Sekai Taikai tournament in the mid-season finale, with one major surprise leaving us on a cliffhanger (warning: spoilers ahead!): former Miyagi-Do student Tory Nichols (Peyton List) seemingly got trapped in Kreese's web yet again and shows up at the global competition as a student of the baddie's dojo.

And given how intense the Sekai Taikai will be for the young competitors, added drama like a personal betrayal is the last thing the karate students need to deal with before they hit the mat. "Going into Part 2, we’re in Barcelona at the Sekai Taikai and we have the biggest, craziest martial arts tournament that has existed in 'The Karate Kid' franchise," showrunner Jon Hurwitz told The Hollywood Reporter in July. "You’re not going to see just the same traditional events that you’ve seen at all the All Valleys. There’s a lot more going on, both on and off the mat."

We'll be able to see how the new characters jibe with the returning Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai crews when "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 hits Netflix on November 15 with five brand-new episodes. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the first five episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.

