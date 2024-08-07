7 best shows like 'Cobra Kai' to stream while you wait for more episodes

All good things must come to an end. We will soon say goodbye to "Cobra Kai" now that its sixth and final season has debuted. This season is packed with 15 episodes: the first five dropped last month, the next five on November 15, and the final five in 2025. So, while we have plenty to expect from "Cobra Kai" season 6, it will be bittersweet to see this incredible show conclude.

Many fans will say that the Netflix series has plenty of rewatch value. While that's true, we wanted to share other shows like "Cobra Kai" that can fill the space it will leave in your heart. Some of these options will appeal to those of you who are mainly attracted to karate or confronting unwanted bullies in your life. Others are ideal if you are all about nostalgia.

'Ted Lasso'

Ted Lasso â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you watched "Cobra Kai" for its healthy dose of athletics and its always-appreciated underdog story, then you'll love "Ted Lasso." Jason Sudeikis stars as the title character, an American football coach who is asked to coach AFC Richmond, an English soccer team. The thing is, Ted knows absolutely nothing about soccer (or football, to those across the pond).

There is so much to love about this series, and it's a perfect follow-up to "Cobra Kai." The series shows a lot of heart while offering the perfect blend of American and British humor, which is no small feat. You will surely be wonderfully surprised once you start watching it. Unsurprisingly, this show won 13 Primetime Emmys, including one for Sudeikis for his lead role.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Warrior'

Warrior Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you're into the martial arts angle of "Cobra Kai," you may want to turn your attention to "Warrior." It's based on the writings of Bruce Lee, and his daughter, Shannon Lee, is an executive producer. The series takes us back to the late 1800s, focusing on martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, who has just arrived in San Francisco, all the way from China. He ends up working for a local crime organization as one of their enforcers.

The creators of this series really captured the essence of 19th-century San Francisco. It almost has a "Gangs of New York" vibe to it, especially with its gang fights, politics, and romances entwined into the plot line. This show won three Primetime Emmys and should be at the top of your list if you want to keep the martial arts vibe alive.

Watch on Max or Netflix

'Friday Night Lights'

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Friday Night Lights" is one of those memorable shows that so many of us have found many years after its conclusion. It lasted for five seasons and was an adaptation of the 2004 film, which was inspired by the 1990 book of the same name. Kyle Chandler stars as Eric Taylor, who has become the head football coach for the Dillon High School Panthers. The series focuses on the trials and tribulations of a football team that means everything to its town.

It's a perfect follow-up to "Cobra Kai," as both show people overcoming insurmountable odds and facing competition. You won't get the comic relief like you do with "Cobra Kai," though, as this is much more dramatic and intense. However, if you haven't seen this series yet, you'll be glad you watched it.

Watch on Netflix

'On My Block'

ON MY BLOCK Official Trailer (2018) Netflix Teen Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

While "On My Block" doesn't have the sports elements or nostalgic vibe of "Cobra Kai," it's a fantastic coming-of-age series with a familiar charm. It focuses on four teens residing in South Central Los Angeles who are navigating the difficulties of high school life. The show has storylines that focus on family drama, gang life, problems fitting in, and so many other familiar themes we all struggle with while we grow up.

This show received a lot of critical acclaim, but not much in the way of buzz. Still, you're sure to enjoy it, especially if you give it a chance beyond the first few episodes. There are even moments of humor throughout, although admittedly, sometimes the jokes can fall flat. Still, it's a show that is underrated and a hidden gem on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

'Marvel’s Runaways'

Marvel's Runaways Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a superhero twist on the coming-of-age storyline you find with the younger characters in "Cobra Kai," you may want to check out "Marvel's Runaways." Based on the comic books, the show follows six teenagers in the Marvel Universe who have just discovered their parents belong to a villainous group called The Pride. Discovering powers and abilities of their own, the teens use this to try to stop them.

In addition to its superhero elements, it also does a good job of depicting complex family relationships and the typical issues of growing up and finding yourself. You may notice some flaws in the pacing and that it diverges somewhat from the original comic book series. Despite that, it's still a fun show to watch.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things Season 1 Trailer 1 | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you love the '80s nostalgia sprinkled throughout "Cobra Kai," then you may consider watching (or re-watching) "Stranger Things." This series has been a massive hit, and even though it's in the middle of a three-year hiatus, a final season is set for 2025.

"Stranger Things" revolves around the people living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who are disturbed by an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. It kicks off with a young boy named Will Byers getting kidnapped by a creature from the Upside Down, and his friends, along with a kinetic girl named Eleven, come together to find him. There is so much to love about this series, including its inclusion of the incredible music and culture of the '80s.

Watch on Netflix

'Into the Badlands'

INTO THE BADLANDS Season 1 Comic-Con TRAILER (2015) New AMC Series - YouTube Watch On

Another series with a healthy dose of martial arts like "Cobra Kai" is "Into the Badlands." However, other than that, there are some major differences in this show that set it apart. It takes us 500 years into the future when the world is in ruins. The Badlands refer to sections of the United States where a group of people called Barons control the land and fight to protect it through their army, known as Clippers. Sunny (Daniel Wu), the Head Clipper for Quinn (Marton Csokas), meets M.K., a mysterious young man that he takes back with him to train. However, meeting him makes Sunny curious about the world outside of the Badlands.

Because firearms are banned, the main methods of fighting are martial arts, handheld weapons, and crossbows. There is plenty of action, and the blend of science fiction and martial arts makes it unique.

Watch on AMC Plus