5 best shows like 'Disclaimer' to stream after the miniseries

When Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron and Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett team up for a show on Apple TV Plus, one of the best streaming services due to its almost exclusively stellar content, you kind of have to take notice.

In the thriller miniseries, Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravensworth, a journalist who has become famous for her exposés, which have sent formerly trusted companies and institutions tumbling to the ground. But despite her background, Catherine has a few skeletons in her own closet, most of which are safely forgotten — at least, until a figure from her past writes a novel in which her past misdeeds play a central role. Now that the miniseries has released its finale, it’s time to check out some other shows like "Disclaimer" you should watch.

'Severance'

Streaming alongside "Disclaimer" on Apple TV Plus, "Severance" is a psychological thriller with a dark science fiction narrative that redefines the concept of work-life balance. In this universe, the characters who work in a typical corporate office have their lives literally divided between the professional and the personal. They’re essentially functioning as a manager’s dream: When they’re in the office, they have no memory of their life outside the office, and vice versa.

But when lines start to blur between the two, things get a little hairy for our heroes. "Severance "features a top-notch cast that includes Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, amongst others, and its first season was showered with accolades at the Emmys. On the heels of that success, it was renewed for a second season, which is due to hit screens in 2025.

'Suspicion'

What happens when the heir to a media fortune goes missing? Well, the police start gathering suspects — whether or not they actually have anything to do with the crime. "Suspicion" revolves around one such case, where several individuals in London and New York have their lives completely upended when the police begin to think that they were involved in the kidnapping.

Although "Suspicion" was canceled after one season, it’s a tense exploration of being on the wrong side of the law and having to prove your innocence. With all-star performances from Jennifer Ehle, Noah Emmerich, Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, and others, "Suspicion" is worth adding to your watch list.

'Collateral'

It’s hard to delve into the world of thrillers without including at least one detective drama in the mix. After all, who doesn’t like a good murder mystery? "Collateral" stars Carey Mulligan, who begins investigating the seemingly cut-and-dry killing of a pizza delivery driver, only to discover that her case has more layers than an onion.

Determined to solve the murder, she works to peel them back — but her investigation has serious, unexpected ramifications for an interconnected web of individuals around the city. Soon, she discovers that there may be more to this murder than meets the eye, with members of the political and religious establishment struggling to avoid being connected to the case for their own complicated personal reasons. "Collateral" ran as a four-episode limited series on the BBC back in 2018 before being released on Netflix.

'The Clearing'

Few things will get us immediately on board with a thriller series, but Miranda Otto as a cult leader happens to be one of them. She stars in "The Clearing" as the charismatic head of a group called "The Kindred," who have taken to kidnapping children and indoctrinating them. Teresa Palmer stars as a woman who has to confront her past life in a group called the Kindred when a child in her local community goes missing.

Based on a real-life Australian cult, "The Clearing" represents an eerie manipulation of the maternal role, as Otto’s Adrienne acts as a mother to her community of young followers, all while grooming them and pulling them deeper into her web. With storylines in two different time periods running concurrently and mesmerizing performances from the entire case, "The Clearing" is a compelling look at the dark side of motherly love.

'The Diplomat'

We love a female-led thriller. "The Diplomat" stars Keri Russell as a lifelong diplomat who is selected by the U.S. president to become the newest ambassador to the United Kingdom. Although she’s much more comfortable out of the limelight, as we see with her much less glamorous diplomatic postings in the Middle East, it’s clear that her career is on the rise and she’ll have to get used to living her life on a global stage. But she’s also got a serious albatross around her neck: Her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a savvy, charismatic political player who knows how to play the game far better than she does and isn’t a natural fit for taking a backseat.

"The Diplomat" became a hit for Netflix and recently released its second season. A third is already in the works.

