9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Sept. 20-22)

Fall TV is in full swing, which means more new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

At the top of our weekend watchlist are two shows that part of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. "The Penguin" expands the world of DC's "The Batman," with Colin Farrell reprising his role from the 2022 film. The MCU welcomes another entry in "Agatha All Along," which brings back Kathryn Hahn as the witch from "WandaVision."

On the movie side, "His Three Daughters" teams up powerhouse actresses Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen in a family drama. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘The Penguin’ (HBO)

Did we need a spinoff show of "The Batman" about Colin Farrell's Penguin? No, but sometimes great things come as a surprise. My colleague Malcolm McMillan raves that "The Penguin" is one of the best shows of the year . DC can be hit or miss when it comes to their movies, but their TV shows are typically excellent — see: “Harley Quinn,” “Doom Patrol,” early seasons of “The Flash” and the recent “Batman: Caped Crusader.” Farrell reprises his role as Oz Cobb, who is on the rise to becoming a criminal kingpin but has a rival in Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of a deceased mob moss and a psychopathic serial killer just out of prison.

Streaming now on Max

‘Agatha All Along’ (Disney Plus)

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was such a delightful character on "WandaVision" that fans, including myself, wanted to see more of her. More than three years later, she finally has her own spinoff (which has undergone several title changes).

Last we saw Agatha, she’d been cursed by Wanda to live as suburban housewife Agnes in Westview. She’s able to break free of the spell but finds herself completely powerless. To get magic back, she forms an unlikely coven, including a teen familiar (Joe Locke), warrior Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), potions expert Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone).

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, “Monster,” gets double the trouble in its second season as it shifts from Jeffry Dahmer to focus on the Menendez brothers, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. The nine episodes depict the physical and emotional abuse Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch) experience from their parents (Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny) until they finally snap and exact bloody vengeance.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘High Potential’ (ABC)

Kaitlin Olsen steps away from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to star in this new crime dramedy as a single mom with a brilliant mind … who works as a cleaning lady at the police station. During a shift, Morgan knocks over a file and instantly deduces the real victim in an ongoing case. After the captain (Judy Reyes) recruits her as a consultant, Morgan teams up with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata) to put her knack for solving crimes for the good of the community ... and her own wallet.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Tuesdays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ (FX)

The latest offshoot of Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise, following his horror and crime series, focuses on a prominent event or figure in the sports world, starting with the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The New England Patriots tight end was convicted of murder and later died by suicide in prison in 2017. The 10-episode limited series follows Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera) from his troubled childhood through his college career at the University of Florida alongside Tim Tebow (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and his three seasons with the Patriots until his eventual death.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Tuesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)



‘The Golden Bachelorette’ (ABC)

Love knows no bounds — including age. Last year, "The Bachelor" franchise got a much-needed refresh by introducing the first-ever senior lead, Gerry Turner, who met and married Theresa Nist (though they later got divorced). Now, it's a lady's turn.

Joan Vassos, 61, vied for Gerry's heart until she had to leave the show early to support her daughter through postpartum depression. She'll have 24 suitors ranging in age from 57 to 69 and in profession from ER doctor to retired Navy captain to rancher. Here's hoping Joan finds the love of the rest of her life.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Wednesdays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘A Very Royal Scandal’ (Prime Video)

Following 2018’s “A Very English Scandal” (about the Thorpe affair) and 2021’s “A Very British Scandal” (about the Argyll divorce), "A Very Royal Scandal" is Prime Video's latest historical miniseries chronicling a scandal in British history. In this case, a scandal in the royal family.

The show centers on the infamous 2019 BBC interview with Prince Andrew that was so disastrous that it ended his public role in the royal family. The interview was already dramatized in the Netflix movie “Scoop” earlier this year, but this version is produced by the journalist who conducted it, Emily Maitlis, portrayed here by Ruth Wilson opposite Michael Sheen as the Duke of York.

Streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘His Three Daughters’ (Netflix)

Three powerhouse actresses anchor this dramedy. Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen play estranged sisters who reunite to care for their ailing father in his New York City apartment. Time is running out and it's a matter of when, not if, he'll die. As they wait, old resentments flare up and the atmosphere grows tense. Their father's impending death could bring them closer together — or push apart for good.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ (Max)

My colleague Rory Mellon has said this thriller is one of the best movies of 2024 so far with “memorable and haunting” moments. It centers on a socially awkward teen, Owen (Justice Smith), whose classmate Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late night TV show. “The Pink Opaque” is a supernatural fantasy series that resembles “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Owen and Maddy become obsessed with the show as a means of escaping their awful lives, but soon, they begin to lose their grip on reality.

Streaming now on Max