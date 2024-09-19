One of the best psychological thrillers is leaving Prime Video soon — stream it now

Psychological horror-thrillers have a unique way of getting under your skin, leaving you questioning everything by the time the movie cuts to black. One of the most iconic examples of the genre, "Rosemary’s Baby", has been a staple on Prime Video, but sadly, it won’t be available much longer.

Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow, "Rosemary’s Baby" dives deep into paranoia, control and the terrifying unknown. Now, after decades of haunting audiences, it’s about to get a prequel, making this the perfect time to revisit (or experience for the first time) the original.

If you’ve seen "Rosemary’s Baby" pop up on your Prime Video page, you might be asking yourself if it’s worth watching before it leaves the streaming service. So, let's dive into what makes this psychological horror-thriller a must-watch and what to expect from the upcoming prequel.

'Rosemary’s Baby' is a devilishly chilling experience

Horror fans looking for visceral, on-screen violence or shock value may not find that here, as "Rosemary’s Baby" excels in psychological horror. While it doesn’t rely heavily on the typical blood and gore that many horror movies lean on, it manages to build that horrible sense of dread. You know, the kind that might give you a nightmare or two.

"Rosemary’s Baby" follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), a young woman who moves into a New York apartment with her husband. Soon after, Rosemary becomes pregnant under unusual circumstances, and as her pregnancy progresses, she begins to suspect that something far more sinister is at play. With a controlling husband, intrusive neighbors and a growing sense of isolation, Rosemary becomes increasingly paranoid as she questions who she can trust and whether something dark is targeting her unborn child.

Even though I’ve seen the movie more than once, it still surprises me when I decide to give it another watch near Halloween. This is because I know exactly what to expect when it comes to the claustrophobic horror (yes, it might make you squirm). The story mostly takes place in the couple's apartment, which really makes you feel the intense, suffocating fear that Rosemary goes through. Forget jump scares — most of the horror comes from just being stuck in the same space.

Rosemary's Baby (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I really have to hand it to Farrow for her amazing portrayal of a desperate soon-to-be mother. Her raw vulnerability and escalating panic really draw you into her fear, especially since she spends most of the movie trying to get others to pay attention to her. Having seen so many horror movies myself, "Rosemary’s Baby" is one of the few that makes me experience almost every emotion in just two hours.

Don't want to take my word for it? This psychological thriller has 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that's very high for a movie over 50 years old. Amber Wilkinson from Eye for Film said: "A film that is as chilling now as it was back in 1968." And I very much agree with this comment. Meanwhile, Film Frenzy's Matt Brunson stated that this box office hit "emerged as one of the best chillers of its decade, and it still serves as a touchstone of the modern horror film."

What will the 'Rosemary's Baby' prequel be about?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Apartment 7A" follows Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), an aspiring dancer who, after a devastating injury, moves into Apartment 7A, the same building that later becomes Rosemary Woodhouse’s home a few years later. Terry meets a wealthy elderly couple who offer her assistance, but as she settles into the Bramford, she starts to sense an evil presence within its walls.

This prequel, directed by Natalie Erika James, brings a psychological horror tone similar to the original. "Apartment 7A" builds tension through suspense and dread, much like its predecessor, allowing horror to creep in through the claustrophobic apartment.

You can also watch the trailer now if you're curious to know more about this prequel, but I would recommend going into it with little information. Instead, wait to experience this horror-thriller in all its glory when it comes to Paramount Plus and digital platforms on September 27.

Stream 'Rosemary's Baby' on Prime Video right now

(Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

So, with "Rosemary’s Baby" leaving Prime Video on September 30, now is the perfect time to experience this psychological masterpiece before it’s gone. You also don’t have long to wait for the prequel considering it’s out next week. As someone who absolutely loves anything horror-related, this is one movie I would urge people to watch, especially now that Halloween season is coming in full swing.

