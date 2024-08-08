The best thriller movie you missed in theaters just arrived on streaming

Not every quality movie gets its deserved time in the spotlight and that was the case with “I Saw the TV Glow." This dark thriller, which also combines elements of horror, drama and even sci-fi, was released in theaters in May and made only a minor splash.

That’s a real shame, as it’s one of the best movies of 2024 (so far), and it’s a flick that won’t leave my brain even now. Its most memorable and haunting moments are rattling around my cranium pretty much nonstop. Naturally, I’m eager for a rewatch, and the good news is that “I Saw the TV Glow” was released for at-home streaming earlier in the summer, letting you watch this fantastic thriller from writer/director Jane Schoenburn without having to move from your sofa.

If you’re looking for something to make your skin crawl, and also keep you hooked until the very end, “I Saw the TV Glow” is a must-watch. If you skipped it in theaters, don’t make that same mistake twice. But I will warn you, it’s perhaps not the movie you might expect.

What is “I Saw the TV Glow” about?

I Saw The TV Glow | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Set in a nameless American suburb, Owen (Justice Smith) is a socially awkward teenager trying to survive a difficult family situation. But when a classmate, Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), introduces him to a surreal late-night TV serial called “The Pink Opaque," Owen becomes obsessed with the show’s supernatural world that mirrors the one around him in bizarre ways.

As Owen’s grip on reality loosens, and his fascination with “The Pink Opaque” deepens, he is forced to confront an uncomfortable truth about himself. And his world is further rocked when Maddy mysteriously disappears one night leaving behind only a burning television set. If all that wasn’t enough, “The Pink Opaque” is then canceled, leaving Owen unmoored and feeling further isolated from society.

“I Saw the TV Glow” is a memorizing trip

It’s difficult to explain exactly why I like “I Saw the TV Glow” so much without veering into spoiler territory. Based on the trailer, I’d expected a horror movie similar to David Cronenberg’s “Videodrome” but I got something very different, but arguably even better.

However, that’s not to say that “I Saw the TV Glow” isn’t still capable of sending a shiver down your spine. One sequence is so creepy that I was practically breaking out in a cold sweat. And the general sense of tension and atmosphere throughout is palpable.

Huge credit must go to Justice Smith for his leading role as Owen. He tackles a very complex character with great confidence, and you’ll very quickly have a huge amount of sympathy for this social outcast. Brigette Lundy-Paine is also excellent as Maddy and music fans will want to keep an eye out for cameos from Fred Durst and Phoebe Bridgers.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

Director Jane Schoenburn also does a phenomenal job giving “I Saw the TV Glow” a unique visual style, with some extremely creative filmmaking on display. The movie jumps from feeling like a nostalgic throwback to the VHS era in one scene to then presenting an alienating insight into a world that looks similar to ours but is different in sinister ways in the next. The movie is also thick with subtext and deeper meaning.

Just be sure to note that “I Saw the TV Glow” isn’t afraid of getting weird. Its characters often speak in disconcerting and unnatural ways. It leans heavily into the surreal, particularly in its middle act where "The Pink Opaque" season finale takes the focus, and the ending leaves you with several unanswered questions. However, none of these elements are negative and instead, each adds to the bizarre trip.

You need to stream “I Saw the TV Glow”

If you need a little extra convincing to give “I Saw the TV Glow” a watch this week, then its very solid Rotten Tomatoes score should push you over the edge.

It holds an 84% rating on the review aggregate site, with that score coming from more than 200 individual reviews. If you filter by publications RT deems to be “Top Critics”, the rating jumps up higher to an impressive 88%.

RT’s Critics Consensus praises the movie’s “distinctive visual aesthetic that enhances its emotionally resonant narrative” and notes that “‘I Saw the TV Glow’ further establishes writer-director Jane Schoenbrun as a rising talent,” and those are sentiments I agree with.

With big blockbusters often dominating the theatrical landscape, it’s easy to miss a smaller flick like “I Saw the TV Glow," and if you didn’t catch this captivating dark thriller when it was on the big screen, I strongly urge you to circle back now that it’s available on streaming. It’s a movie that will stay with you, and one of the boldest and most creative projects of the year.

“I Saw the TV Glow” isn’t the only movie that you may have missed in 2024 (so far). Here’s a full rundown of the best movies you (probably) skipped in theaters , that you can now stream including “Late Night with the Devil” and “Wicked Little Letters”.

You can buy or rent "I Saw the TV Glow" on Amazon now