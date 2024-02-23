9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Feb. 23-25)

Like zombies, an overwhelming wave of new shows and movies to watch this weekend hits Netflix , Disney Plus and other top streaming services.

This weekend brings "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," the latest spinoff of the hit AMC franchise. This one reunites original series stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as long-separated lovers Rick Grimes and Michonne. Also making its long-awaited debut is the live-action version of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

On the movies side, the acclaimed film "All of Us Strangers" and biopic "Priscilla" move to streaming services. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ (AMC)

True love conquers all — maybe even zombies. This spinoff of “The Walking Dead” reunites stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guirira, who both left the original series well before it ended, as star-crossed lovers Rick Grimes and Michonne. As you may recall, Rick was presumed dead by his companions after a clash with a horde of walkers in season 9 but was actually picked up by an unknown militia with a helicopter. Michonne eventually left their crew when she discovered signs he had survived. Now, years later, their paths are destined to intersect again, but has their bond stood the test of time?

Premieres Feb. 25 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus and at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (Netflix)

Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the most cherished and celebrated animated series ever created. M. Night Shyamalan's ill-fated attempt at a live-action film adaptation left much to be desired. However, Netflix is now taking up the challenge, aiming to deliver a more satisfying rendition with its own live-action series adaptation. The core narrative remains unchanged, tracing the journey of Aang, a young protagonist destined to become the next Avatar. His quest entails mastering the elemental arts of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air to restore harmony to a world imperiled by the aggressive Fire Nation.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Constellation’ (Apple TV Plus)

Not unlike its Apple sibling “For All Mankind,” “Constellation” weaves together astronauts, a space disaster and an alternate reality. It’s more of a psychological thriller than a rewriting of history, though. Jo (Noomi Rapace) is an astronaut who narrowly escapes an explosion at the space station. When she lands back on Earth, she joyfully reunites with her young daughter. But Jo discovers that key pieces of her life seem to be eerily different. There’s a piano in her house that wasn’t there before and her daughter doesn’t seem like herself. Is Jo hallucinating or is something more sinister afoot?

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 3 (Disney Plus)

The third and final season of the acclaimed "Star Wars" animated series as been hailed by voice star Dee Bradley Baker as as the “end of George Lucas’ legacy.” Early reviews overflow with praise, indicating a seamless and satisfying climax. The titular ensemble, comprised of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations, finds itself in disarray following a tumultuous encounter that resulted in Tech's demise and Omega's abduction. Now fractured and besieged from every angle, the Batch must venture into uncharted territory, forging alliances with unlikely allies and undertaking perilous missions in a bid to liberate Omega and break free from the clutches of the Empire once and for all.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 6 (Netflix)

The hit racing docu-series is not a “who won it” but a “how won it.” After all, fans already know what happened in the already-concluded 2023 season. It’s not a huge spoiler to say reigning champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing lead the pack once again. The thrills come less from the race results and more from the machinations and maneuvers, internal struggles, and simmering rivalries behind the scenes. Season 6 adds rookie drivers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant to the grid.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix)

After airing on TNT for more than three decades, the SAG Awards have a new home on Netflix (which has slowly been adding more live events to the service). The awards honor the best performances in film and television, as voted on by the more than 120,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA guild. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer.” In the TV drama ensemble category, “The Crown” will vie with “The Gilded Age,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession.” The TV comedy nominees count “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

Premieres Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix

Movie Premieres

‘All of Us Strangers’ (Hulu)

This story of love and loss and grief may make you ugly cry, so have some tissues on hand before you start streaming. It’s a meditation that is often surreal, with touches of the supernatural, anchored by four superb performances. Adam (Andrew Scott) is a lonely screenwriter whose monotonous life is disrupted by a mysterious neighbor named Harry (Paul Mescal). As a romance develops between them, Adam visits the house where he once lived with parents, who died in a car crash when he was 12. Only he finds them at the house, alive and unchanged (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell). Adam gets the miraculous chance to know his parents, and for them to know him in return.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Mea Culpa’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry doesn’t just make “Madea” comedies; he branched out into directing dramas years ago. His newest one is this legal thriller starring Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland as criminal defense attorney Mea Harper, who finds herself entangled in a murder case involving enigmatic artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes). As Mea navigates the complexities of the case and her client’s cagey charm, she is hit with the revelation that everyone is guilty of something. And where there’s desire and deceit, so is danger.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Priscilla’ (Max)

Two years ago, Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” chronicled Elvis Presley’s extraordinary rise. With this biographical drama, Sofia Coppola gives the spotlight to his wife, Priscilla Presley. The story begins with their first meeting, when Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) was just 14 and Elvis (Jacob Elordi) was 24 and already a world-famous singer. Several years later, they reconnect and begin their rollercoaster romance in earnest. But their relationship is tightly intertwined with drug abuse, emotional volatility, and mental health issues. Burning love can inflict the deepest wounds.

Streaming now on Max