9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (July 12-14)

"Netflix and chill" takes on a whole different meaning during these long, hot days of summer. Why sweat outside when you can stay in, blast the AC and enjoy new movies and TV shows this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services ?

The weekend slate is led by the third and final seasons of "Vikings: Valhalla" and "All American: Homecoming." And another fan-favorite, "The Bachelorette" season 21," kicks off Jenn Tran's journey to find love.

On the movie side, Tyler Perry gets serious with the romantic drama "Divorce in the Black" and "IF" is available on subscription streaming. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Sunny’ (Apple TV Plus)

SUNNY â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple is attracting Hollywood's leading comedic actresses. Their roster includes Maya Rudolph (“Loot”), Rose Byrne (“Physical” and “Platonic”) and Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”). And now Rashida Jones joins them in this futuristic dramedy as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

Her husband's electronics company gives her a new domestic robot called Sunny as consolation. Suzie resents the robot at first, but they gradually develop an unexpected friendship and begin to dig into the dark truth of what really happened to her family.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Exploding Kittens’ (Netflix)

Exploding Kittens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Hey, if Barbie can inspire a billion-dollar movie, a bestselling card game can serve as the basis of an adult animated comedy. When God (Tom Ellis) is fired, he’s sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity, but there's a catch: He’s trapped in the body of a chubby house cat.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Godcat moves in with a dysfunctional family to try to solve their problems. And wouldn’t you know, his next-door feline neighbor is none other than his archnemesis, the Antichrist (Sasheer Zamata). In their current forms, however, their unending battle between good and evil keeps getting disrupted by laser pointers, pigeons and naps.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3 (Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

All historical epics must come to an end — unless they mean to catch up to the present time. “Vikings: Valhalla” isn't going that far, concluding with a third and final season. Seven years after the bloody and violent events of season 2, Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) is the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, while her brother Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) have achieved glory in Constantinople. Yet, greater challenges still remain for the trio of heroes, who face the possibility that they might never return to Norway.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘All American: Homecoming’ season 3 (The CW)

All American: Homecoming | Season 3 | Trailer | The CW - YouTube Watch On

The third and final season means game, set, and match for the young adult drama — unless some other outlet saves it from cancellation. Tennis hopeful Simone (Geffri Maya) is still dealing with the fallout from the decision about her love life she made at the end of season 2. But romance will have to take a back seat when her tennis ambitions are threatened by changes at Bringston University.

Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) has plenty of troubles of his own now that his long-lost wife has returned. JR (Sylvester Powell) is struggling to get his life back on track and Thea (Camille Hyde) looks to make her mark on the pro circuit.

Streaming now on The CW

‘The Serpent Queen’ season 2 (Starz)

The Serpent Queen | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

In the second season of Starz's royal drama, the queen regent of France, Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) has taken charge of court in the place of her young son, Charles IX, until he comes of age. She faces a major test when a mysterious prophet named Edith gains a host of followers who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sowing turmoil across the country.

Feeling threatened, the Bourbons turn to a familiar sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I (Minnie Driver). Catherine must do whatever she needs to maintain power and regain control. Whatever modern royals are going through pales in comparison to 16th century shenanigans.

Premieres Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz

‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 (ABC)

The Bachelorette - Season Premiere MON JULY 8 on ABC - Stream on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" introduces the franchise’s first Asian American lead, 26-year-old Jenn Tran, who unsuccessfully vied for Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s heart earlier this year. Now, she’s the one who gets to hand out the roses to a cast of male suitors whose jobs range from aerospace engineer to day trader to “pet portrait entrepreneur.” Prepare for some bromances, some double-crossing, some tears and jeers and, hopefully, a ring on Jenn's finger by the end.

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Mondays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer’ (Hulu)

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Acting sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning put on their executive producer hats for this docu-series directed by Abby Fuller that highlights the career of Dr. Ann Burgess, who pioneered serial killer profiling. Burgess was a key figure in solving some of the most notorious crimes in American history. The psychiatric nurse and professor realized that to stop these monstrous murderers, law enforcement must first learn to think like one. Burgess studied the victims and damaged psyches of their attackers, putting together two halves of a story to catch a killer.

Streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’ (Prime Video)

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Writer/director/producer extraordinaire Tyler Perry doesn’t just make Madea movies. He also makes thrillers (“Mea Culpa,” “A Fall From Grace”) and period dramas (“A Jazzman’s Blues”), and now he’s trying his hand at romance. Ava (Meagan Good) is a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons their marriage. She’s determined to fight for their relationship, until she discovers all of his wicked deeds that not only undermined their marriage but sabotaged her chance to be loved by her true soulmate.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘IF’ (Paramount Plus)

IF | FinalÂ TrailerÂ (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

John Krasinski, who already pivoted from actor to director with the instant horror classic “A Quiet Place,” pivots again to wholesome, feel-good family fare with “IF.” In addition to helming this live-action fantasy, he plays the dad to a 12-year-old girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming). She’s still struggling with her mother’s death and now her father is in the hospital awaiting heart surgery. In this fraught situation, Bea begins to see imaginary friends (IFs). Her grandmother’s neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) is the only other person who can see them, too, and he takes her on adventure to meet more of them.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus