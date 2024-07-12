Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Sometimes, scrolling through some of the best streaming services can be overwhelming. There are so many movies and shows constantly being added to each platform, so knowing what to stream next can feel like an impossible task (and I’ve been there, many times). If I’m scrolling for longer than five minutes, I often turn to the streamer’s top 10 list, and in this case, it would be Apple TV Plus.

In recent months, Apple TV Plus has really stepped up its game in the world of entertainment. There are plenty of highly-rated original shows to binge-watch right now, and I can name a few worth watching in the top 10 list. So, here are three quality shows that definitely deserve your attention.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Friday, July 12.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Sunny'

SUNNY â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

My favorite drama series of the year so far has to be “Sunny” just because of how unique and entertaining it is. The show stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American living in Kyoto, Japan, who is suddenly thrown into a life of despair when her husband and son go “missing” in a plane crash. As a form of consolation, she receives a domestic robot named Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura) from her husband's electronics company.

The robot seems strange and somewhat unnerving at first, but Suzie eventually warms up to it and they form an unexpected bond. Together, they try to solve what happened to her family, and Suzie discovers a dangerous world she never knew existed. The first two episodes are streaming on Apple TV Plus, and I can already tell this show is going to get even better.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Land of Women'

Land of Women â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The second Apple TV show worth watching is "Land of Women," a dramedy that follows Gala (Eva Longoria), a high-society New Yorker whose life is turned upside down when her husband’s financial misdeeds force her to flee from dangerous criminals. Gala, along with her mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa), escapes to a small town in northern Spain where Julia once lived.

As they attempt to start fresh and keep their identities hidden, they must navigate local gossip and uncover long-buried family secrets. If you like a good piece of drama with juicy twists and turns, then “Land of Women” should be your next watch this weekend.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Dark Matter'

Dark Matter â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you need a change from watching dramas, the sci-fi thriller “Dark Matter” is a great choice. It stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life. What begins as a curious exploration quickly turns into a nightmare as Jason navigates through a maze of different realities, attempting to return to his true family. Along the way, he faces his most formidable opponent: alternate versions of himself, and they all seem to share a similar goal. This is a twisty, often devastating thriller that will make you sit and think after every episode.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" (2023)

3. "Sunny" (2024)

4. "Land of Women" (2024)

5. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

6. "Dark Matter" (2024)

7. "Acapulco" (2021)

8. "Trying" (2020)

9. "The Morning Show" (2019)

10. "Loot" (2022)