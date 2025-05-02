8 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (May 2-4)

May is flowering with a crop of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Topping our weekend watch list is "Another Simple Favor," a sequel to the 2018 dark comedy thriller that reunites Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

On the TV side, Tina Fey and Steve Carell headline a powerhouse cast in the dramedy "The Four Seasons." Returning favorites "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and "100 Foot Wave" are back with fresh adventures. Plus, May the Fourth be with you on Star Wars Day, which sees the debut of the animated anthology "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld."

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Four Seasons’ (Netflix)

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Vacationing with your closest friends is bliss ... until it's not. Featuring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte, this fresh take on the 1981 classic follows three longtime couples who make it a tradition to take a trip together once every season.

But when one of them reveals a surprising decision, the getaways turn into reckonings. Because while friendship may last a lifetime … so does unpacked emotional baggage.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 (AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Official Trailer | Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Season two of the "Walking Dead" spinoff turns up the heat as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) navigate a crumbling truce in the ruins of post-apocalyptic Manhattan. A brutal new power is rising, and the city’s shadows hide enemies more vicious than ever.

As alliances shift and tensions mount, Maggie and Negan are pulled to opposite sides of an escalating war. Survival means facing ruthless threats and the unresolved demons between them. The past never stays buried.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo) and AMC Plus

‘Miss Austen’ (PBS)

Miss Austen: Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This period drama, based on Gill Hornby’s bestselling novel, delves into one of literary history’s most intriguing mysteries: why Cassandra Austen destroyed her sister Jane Austen’s private letters.

Set in 1830, the miniseries stars Keeley Hawes as the devoted yet torn Cassandra, who's determined to safeguard her sister’s legacy. Through poignant flashbacks, we explore the Austen sisters’ deep bond, family tensions, and the creative sparks behind Jane’s timeless works. As Cassandra faces her memories, she uncovers the true cost of her sacrifices.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS

Season 3 takes the plunge back into the high-stakes world of big wave surfing, joining Garrett McNamara and his crew as they chase epic waves across the globe, from Cortes Bank to Morocco and Hawaii.

With every wave, the risks grow, testing the limits of McNamara and company both personally and physically. Triumphs, setbacks, and the relentless battle against nature and fear shape their journey. From record-shattering rides to gut-wrenching moments, this thrilling docu-series continues to capture the raw, unfiltered reality of pursuing the world's most colossal waves.

Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld’ (Disney Plus)

Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

In this animated anthology series from creator Dave Filoni, the darkest corners of the galaxy are explored through the eyes of two beloved villains — Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Ventress, presumed dead after the events of "Dark Disciple," makes a stunning return, granted a second shot at life. She must team up with an unlikely ally for a daring escape. Meanwhile, bounty hunter Bane faces off with an old friend turned marshal in a brutal and unforgettable showdown.

All 6 episodes premiere Sunday, May 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Carême’ (Apple TV Plus)

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This French-language drama blends scandal and soufflés in a tale of ambition and intrigue. Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), a gritty pastry prodigy, climbs from the destitute streets of Paris to the opulent courts of Napoleon’s Europe.

As the world’s first celebrity chef, Carême’s fame quickly rises, but so do the secrets that come with it. Powerful figures seek to manipulate his culinary genius for their own political agendas. While crafting new creations, he finds himself entangled in a web of betrayal and deception.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

New movies

‘Another Simple Favor’ (Prime Video)

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In 2018’s good-time dark comedy-mystery “A Simple Favor,” we met the world’s most glamorous sociopath and her overachieving vlogger bestie. Now they’re back, and things are even more unhinged.

The sequel whisks Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) to Capri, where Emily (Blake Lively), freshly sprung from prison, is marrying into the Italian mob. Naturally, Stephanie’s the maid of honor. A murder turns the destination wedding upside down, and secrets begin to surface.

“Another Simple Favor” isn’t quite as good as the first film, but it’s a twisted trip with beautiful locales and killer couture.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Drop’ (PVOD)

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We’ve all had bad first dates, but none of them compare to one in this pulse-pounding thriller that blends Hitchcockian suspense with modern tech-fueled paranoia. “White Lotus” alum Meghann Fahy plays Violet, a widowed mom and domestic abuse survivor who’s finally ready to date again.

Her match, Henry (Brandon Sklenar), seems perfect — until a mysterious message lands on her phone. Then another. Soon she’s being watched, threatened and ordered to do the unthinkable: kill her date, or her son dies.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple