7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, TV and more (July 8-14)

Beat the heat by cooling off with all the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup features several fan favorites, including "The Bachelorette," "The Serpent Queen," "All American: Homecoming" and "Vikings: Valhalla." The latter two are rolling out their final seasons, so don't miss out.

As far as debuts go, the animated comedy "Exploding Kittens" puts an irreverent spin on the fight between God and the Devil. And the true crime docu-series "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" explores the origins of serial killer profiling. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 (ABC)

Summer lovin’, having an ugly cry. A new season of “The Bachelorette” means D-R-A-M-A, tears and accusations that someone isn’t there for the “right reasons.” Season 21 introduces the franchise’s first Asian American lead, 26-year-old Jenn Tran, who unsuccessfully vied for Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s heart earlier this year. Now, she’s the one who gets to hand out the roses to a cast of male suitors whose jobs range from aerospace engineer to day trader to “pet portrait entrepreneur.”

Premieres Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

‘All American: Homecoming’ season 3 (The CW)

The young adult drama serves up its third and final season — unless some other outlet saves it from cancellation — with tennis hopeful Simone (Geffri Maya) still dealing with the fallout of the romantic decision she made at the end of season 2. But her love life will take a back seat when changes taking place at Bringston threaten her tennis ambitions.

Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) has troubles of his own now that his long-lost wife has returned. JR (Sylvester Powell) is struggling to get his life back on track after he was thrown out of KEK and Thea (Camille Hyde) looks to make her mark on the pro circuit.

Premieres Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW

‘Sunny’ (Apple TV Plus)

Rashida Jones is the latest of Hollywood’s top comedic actresses to headline an Apple TV Plus show, joining Maya Rudolph (“Loot”), Rose Byrne (“Physical” and “Platonic”) and Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”). She plays Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

As a kind of consolation, she’s given a domestic robot made by her husband’s electronics company. Called Sunny, it attempts to fill the voice in Suzie’s life. While Suzie resents the robot at first, they gradually develop an unexpected friendship and begin to dig into the dark truth of what really happened to her family.

Premieres Wednesday, July 10 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer’ (Hulu)

Executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning team up with director Abby Fuller to highlight the career of Dr. Ann Burgess, who pioneered the development of serial killer profiling and was at the center of solving some of the most infamous crimes in American history. To stop these monstrous murderers, the psychiatric nurse and professor must first learn to think like one. Burgess studies the victims and damaged psyches of their attackers, putting together two halves of a story to catch a killer.

Premieres Thursday, July 11 at 12 a.m ET on Hulu

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3 (Netflix)

All epics must eventually end, and “Vikings: Valhalla” will do just that with its third and final season. Seven years after the bloody and violent events of season 2, Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) is the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, while her brother Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) have achieved glory in Constantinople. Yet, greater challenges still remain for the trio of heroes, who face the possibility that they might never return to Norway.

Premieres Thursday, July 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Exploding Kittens’ (Netflix)

This animated comedy series is inspired by the bestselling card game (yes, truly). When God (Tom Ellis) is fired, he’s sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity — but he’s trapped in the body of a chubby house cat.

As part of his penance, he moves in with a dysfunctional family to try to solve their problems. And wouldn’t you know, Godcat’s next-door feline neighbor is none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist (Sasheer Zamata). Unfortunately, their unending battle between good and evil is hampered by Godcat and Devilcat both getting distracted by laser pointers, pigeons and naps.

Premieres Friday, July 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Serpent Queen’ season 2 (Starz)

Think today’s royals create a lot of drama? They don’t hold a candle to the schemes and shenanigans of the 16th century. Now the queen regent of France, Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) rules in place of her young son, Charles IX, until he comes of age.

She faces a major test when a mysterious prophet named Edith gains a host of followers who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sowing turmoil across the country. Feeling threatened, the Bourbons turn to a familiar sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I (Minnie Driver). Catherine must do whatever she needs to maintain power and regain control.

Premieres Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz