'Emily in Paris' season 5 cast news confirmed by creator: Who's in and who's out?

Now that production has officially kicked off for "Emily in Paris" season 5, we'll be getting more frequent intel drops from the hit Netflix rom-com as we await the show's fifth installment.

Fans already got a sneak peek of Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in her Italian era last month, and now comes more news about some cast changes — but not the one you think.

Series star Lucas Bravo, who has played hunky chef and Emily's erstwhile amour Gabriel since season 1, grabbed headlines recently for expressing some frustration with his character's development.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024. “I’ve never been so far away from him.”

His comments fueled speculation over whether the Frenchman would return for the fifth chapter of Emily's story, but the actor was spotted filming for the show this past May. And in a recent interview for Deadline, creator Darren Star confirmed Bravo's involvement.

"Just a misunderstanding,” he said of Bravo's former comments. “I think he was never intending not to come back.”

As for Gabriel's storyline this season, Star added: “[Emily's] love life is always complicated. We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life.”

However, one key player in Gabriel's storylines won't be returning for "Emily in Paris" season 5: Series regular Camille Razat, who has portrayed Gabriel's ex and Emily's friend Camille deLalisse for the past four seasons.

The actress announced her departure in April via social media: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from 'Emily in Paris.' It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories," Razat posted on Instagram.

After writing that she's "deeply grateful" to Star and the rest of the Netflix team, Razat said of playing Camille: "This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons." She also shared that she would follow up "Emily in Paris" with roles in "Nero" on Netflix and "The Lost Station Girls" for Disney Plus, and that she has launched her own production company TAZAR.

"I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way," the post ended. "Thank you for the beautiful ride." Star confirmed Razat's departure to Deadline, adding: "I think her story kind of had a natural finish.”

In her place, though, another "Emily in Paris" actor will be bumped up some series regular status: Though fans only got to see him for a few eps back in season 4, Lucien Laviscount will return to the series main cast as Alfie for the fifth installment. “Lucien is basically in every episode this season,” Star told Deadline. “He’s terrific, and I’m really happy to see him back this year in a more significant way.”

Season 5 of "Emily in Paris" is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to the show's fifth season, including release info, plot points and character details.