6 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (May 6-12)

It’s a good week to be a Netflix or Hulu subscriber as both streaming services are offering up a pair of new movies you won’t want to miss. There are also new arrivals on premium video-on-demand streaming, and Paramount Plus will debut a British comedy-drama that everybody needs to watch.

My highlight of the week is the digital release of “Warfare,” a gripping and relentlessly forceful action-drama rooted in the harrowing memories of real soldiers on the frontline. It’s my current top pick for the best movie of 2025, and it’s a technical marvel.

Below, I’m rounding up my top picks for the best new movies you can watch across the best streaming services over the next seven days. And don’t forget to check out our companion guide to the top new TV shows worth binge-watching this week.

‘Warfare’ (PVOD)

Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Warfare” is one of the most visceral and shell-shocking war movies ever made. It’s my current frontrunner for the best movie of 2025, and deserves every ounce of praise it’s received since its release in mid-April.

Unfortunately, its release in theaters was a little overshadowed by all the hype surrounding “Sinners,” which is a great shame because “Warfare” is equally worthy of attention. It’s a war movie that depicts combat at its most brutal, intense and disorienting.

Directed by combat veteran Ray Mendoza, alongside “Civil War” filmmaker Alex Gardland, “Warfare” sees a platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs caught up in a stand-off with local insurgents. Presented in real-time, these brave soldiers face a harrowing ordeal as they do their best to survive as enemy forces circle.

“Warfare” pulls zero punches, and it can be almost anxiety-inducing at times, but it’s supremely impactful and has been called one of the most authentic war movies ever made.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 6

‘Heart Eyes’ (Netflix)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Heart Eyes” is another well-timed reminder never to judge a movie by its appearance. It would be easy to dismiss this rom-com horror as bargain-bin fodder based on its silly premise. However, in reality, it’s a pleasantly enjoyable slasher.

Playing into genre tropes with a self-aware smile. “Heart Eyes” is bloody good fun, with enough chemistry between its uber-attractive leads to get you invested in their survival and their relationship prospects.

Set on Valentine’s Day, it follows a cynical ad executive (Mason Gooding) and his hopeless romantic colleague (Olivia Holt) who become targets of Heart Eyes, a serial killer who stalks couples on V-Day. The wrinkle is that the two aren’t actually a couple, and have only been mistaken for a loved-up pair.

Chased across Seattle by the merciless masked murderer, they decide to fight back and stop the killer’s reign for good. Oh, and of course, sparks fly.

Watch on Netflix from May 8

‘Nonnas’ (Netflix)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s new comedy is looking to be as comforting as a homemade meal. This would be very apt, as the Vince Vaughn-fronted Netflix original flick is all about the joys of family, and the special sauce that can only be found in a recipe crafted by a loving grandmother. I doubt it’ll be a critical hit, but viewers will surely eat up this easy-going movie with gusto.

Vaughn plays Joe Scaravella, an Italian-American who decides to open a restaurant to honor his recently deceased mother. But this isn’t any ordinary casual eatery; in this Italian restaurant, the chefs are actual grandmothers, preparing meals passed down through generations.

Also starring Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro and Linda Cardellini, “Nonnas” could be the Netflix equivalent of comfort food.

Watch on Netflix from May 9

‘Summer of 69’ (Hulu)

Summer of 69 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Before compiling this list, I can’t say I was all that aware of Hulu’s new raunchy comedy “Summer of 69,” but after watching the trailer, and doing a little research, one thing has become very clear: This is most definitely not one you’ll want to watch with your parents.

The movie centers on Abby (Sam Morelos), an awkward high school senior, who lacks sexual experience. To impress her crush, she enlists the help of an exotic dancer (Chloe Fineman) to teach her the ways of seduction. Her quest to grow up results in loads of madcap fun, and several life lessons in friendship, self-discovery and acceptance are learned.

While the smutty premise will likely draw the most headlines, this one looks like it could be oddly sweet — that is, if you can look past the sexually-laced gags.

Watch on Hulu from May 9

‘The Damned’ (Hulu)

The Damned | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for something on Hulu that’s a little less tongue-in-cheek, then you’ll want to consider “The Damned.” This folk horror had a limited theatrical release in early January and scored some very impressive reviews at the time (it’s currently 91% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Described as “heavy on mood and existential terror,” horror fans aren’t going to want to miss this dark tale that appears thick with a foreboding atmosphere.

Set in the 19th century, Eva (Odessa Young) is a widow faced with a seemingly impossible choice. When a ship sinks off the coast of her isolated fishing post, Eva and her crew make the callous decision not to intervene, fearing that their limited supplies would be stretched beyond breaking point should they welcome survivors.

Racked with guilt and facing the unexpected consequences of this choice, Eva starts to believe an otherworldly force is punishing them for their inaction.

Watch on Hulu from May 9

‘Hard Truths’ (Paramount Plus w/ Showtime)

HARD TRUTHS - Official Trailer - Directed by Mike Leigh and starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste - YouTube Watch On

“Hard Truths” is a criminally overlooked drama that should have been a contender at this year’s Academy Awards.

Focused on the daily experience of Pansy (Marianna Jean-Baptiste), a quick-tempered and sullen woman, it packs laser-sharp writing and some of the most hilarious rants ever captured on film. But underneath Pansy’s rage lies a deep sadness; only her optimistic sister (Michele Austin) provides a ray of light in her darkness.

I won’t mince my words: Jean-Baptiste is phenomenal in “Hard Truths.” Her performance will leave you devastated. Pansy’s plight is extremely sympathetic. “Hard Truths” is often very funny, but it also speaks to the experience of intense loneliness that is all too relatable. It’s a remarkable movie, and while its somber tone may prove too much for some viewers, I implore you to stick with it through to its extremely bittersweet ending.

Watch on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime from May 12