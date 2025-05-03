A new month means you're spoiled for choices on what to watch across the best streaming services. Exactly which movies are actually worth you're time, though, is another question entirely.

I make a beeline for Netflix's top 10 movies list whenever I can't figure out what to watch next. Granted, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool for cutting through the noise as any.

To help you settle on what to watch, we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies list to highlight the best of the bunch. This week, that includes a new high-octane action thriller, a feel-good comedy starring SNL superstars, and a heartwarming family adventure that'll have you reaching for the tissues.

Nothing strike your family? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 3.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Exterritorial' (2025)

Exterritorial | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After high-octane originals like “Bullet Train Explosion” and Tom Hardy’s “Havoc,” Netflix is keeping the thriller train rolling with “Exterritorial." The German action-thriller shot to the top of the streamer's most-watched list after debuting this week, and it's the perfect popcorn entertainment.

“Exterritorial” follows Sara (Jeanne Goursaud), a former Special Forces operative whose son vanishes without a trace inside the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt. When officials deny he was ever there to begin with, Sara goes rogue to get answers, launching a relentless, high-stakes mission to uncover the truth on her own.

While Exterritorial may not break new ground narratively, it more than compensates with gripping action and expertly crafted tension. There's plenty to enjoy about this action thriller, making it a solid choice for anyone craving a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled watch.

'Sisters' (2015)

Sisters - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

It's been nine years since Saturday Night Live vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have done a collab, and another team-up seems long overdue. I'm far from alone in thinking that, as their last project, 2015's feel-good comedy "Sisters," is holding strong in the Netflix top 10 right now.

The duo is at their best as a pair of middle-aged siblings grappling with the often uncomfortable realities of adulthood. This time around, Poehler plays the uptight do-gooder Maura while Fey is the chaotic party animal Kate, a role reversal from their first movie collab, "Baby Mama."

When their parents abruptly announce they're selling the family home, the sisters have just a weekend to pack up their teen mementos before it all goes in the trash. But when Kate convinces Maura to throw one last party while their parents are away, all hell breaks loose.

'A Dog's Way Home' (2019)

A DOG'S WAY HOME - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a tear-jerker this weekend, "A Dog's Way Home" is sure to have you reaching for the tissues.

Based on the heartwarming novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog’s Way Home" follows Bella, a stray pup voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard whose life is changed forever when she's adopted by Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King). The only snag is that she's a pit bull mix, a breed outlawed by the city for its dangerous reputation.

Just as Lucas and Bella become inseparable, they're torn apart when he's forced to send her to live with a friend's relative in New Mexico. Undeterred, Bella embarks on a long and perilous 400-mile journey back to him, making friends, saving lives, and spreading hope wherever she goes along the way.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Exterritorial" (2025)

2. "Havoc" (2025)

3. "The Equalizer 2" (2018)

4. "Paul" (2011)

5. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

6. "Sisters" (2015)

7. "The Biggest Fan" (2025)

8. "Twilight" (2008)

9. "Home" (2015)

10. "A Dog's Way Home" (2019)