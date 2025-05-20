5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (May 20-26)

There’s something for everybody in the new movies arriving across the biggest streaming services this week, with everything from a screwball sci-fi comedy to a sobering drama set on the Las Vegas strip.

While I suspect Hulu’s “The Last Showgirl” will be the highest-quality new movie you can watch this week, I’ve personally got my eyes locked on “Fear Street: Prom Queen.” This fourth entry in the slasher series looks like it’s going to bring serious Halloween vibes to the spring season, and I’m fully onboard. There’s also “Mickey 17” on HBO Max and “Wolfs” arrives on PVOD.

Below, I’m picking out the most noteworthy new additions across streaming platforms this week, so if you want to watch something fresh, you’re in the right place.

And make sure you also check out our guide to the top new TV shows you can watch this week.

‘Wolfs’ (PVOD)

WOLFS — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Wolfs” arrives on PVOD streaming this week in something of a surprise twist. Typically, movies release on premium platforms first, and then make their way over to one of the best streaming services after a few weeks.

However, in this case, this 2024 action-comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt has been available on Apple TV Plus since September, and now is making its debut on PVOD, letting non-subscribers watch the movie.

A month of Apple TV Plus will likely cost you about the same as the movie’s rental fee, so I’m not sure this is the best way to watch it, but if you eagerly want to own a digital copy, then at least this gives you the option.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Jon Watts-directed flick sees Clooney and Pitt play a pair of fixers forced to work together despite their preference for working alone. The movie was met with lukewarm reviews and was removed from Apple’s theatrical slate at the last minute (a decision that caused Watts to walk away from a planned sequel).

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 20

‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ (Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy was an interesting experiment back in 2021. The streamer released each of the three movies weekly, with each set in a different time period, slowly drawing back the curtain to reveal the truth of the sinister force at the story's centre.

Now the franchise returns with “Fear Street: Prom Queen.” There’s no release schedule gimmick this time, but based on the trailers, this fourth entry looks set to be another throwback slasher flick. And I'll always take more of those.

Set in 1988, it sees the students of Shadyside High preparing for the prom, and the battle to be named Prom Queen is going to be a killer contest. Literally. The nominees start to turn up dead, and the race to unmask the murderer is on.

Starring India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza and Chris Klein (of “American Pie” fame), “Fear Street: Prom Queen” looks like a blood-soaked thrill ride.

Watch on Netflix from May 23

‘The Last Showgirl’ (Hulu)

A cornerstone in the resurgence of Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl” saw the ex-” Baywatch” star earn a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her performance as a seasoned Las Vegas performer forced to deal with uncertainy when the show she’s been a part of for three decades closes due to declining ticket sales.

Worried for her future, she attempts to find a new job in a world of glitz and glamour that hides a sobering reality.

Also starring Brenda Song, Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl” is a somber drama that arguably should have been a player at this year’s Oscars. It gives Anderson perhaps her greatest role to date, and even though it can be a tough watch at points (and certainly isn't a movie to turn to when you need a mood booster), it’s deeply impactful.

Watch on Hulu from May 23

‘Mickey 17’ (HBO Max)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Mickey 17” is one of the year’s most high-concept and absurdly enjoyable movies to date. Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Aston (the movie increases the Mickey count by 10), it comes from “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, and while it can keep up its early momentum through until the end, it’s a fantastic showcase of Robert Pattinson’s talents.

Pattinson is the unequivocal star, but the supporting cast is also stacked with Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The latter plays a smarmy character even more dastardly than his role in “Poor Things.”

Set in a future where humanity is fleeing a rapidly decaying Earth, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) signs up to be an “Expendable” grunt on a colony ship traveling to the ice world of Niflheim.

As an Expendable, Mickey is a disposable worker whose body is cloned upon death, and his mind is uploaded to the new fleshy shell. Assigned the worst and most dangerous jobs on the ship, Mickey becomes wrapped up in a madcap adventure that gets increasingly outlandish.

Watch on HBO Max from May 23

‘Flight Risk’ (Starz)

Flight Risk (2025) Official Trailer - Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of “so-bad-it's-good” movies, then you might get a kick out of “Flight Risk.”

Anybody looking for a quality action-thriller should steer well clear, but if you can keep your expectations firmly rooted to the ground and can laugh along at its numerous clunky lines and very silly twists, you might be able to have a little bit of fun with this one. Though you will have to endure Mark Wahlberg’s villainous turn, which takes overacting to new heights.

Madolyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) is a U.S. Air Marshal transporting a fugitive (Topher Grace) across the Alaskan wilderness so that he can testify against a mob boss. Charting a small airplane to take them to Anchorage, they meet pilot Daryl Booth (Wahlberg). Once in the air, it becomes clear that not everybody is who they claim to be, and with no escape at 30,000 feet, the cramped cabin becomes the setting for an intense standoff.

Watch on Starz from May 24