5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more (May 10-11)

May is in full bloom with a bouquet of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on on Netflix, Max and more of the best streaming services. If you're looking for what to watch, you're spoiled for choice.

To help kick that decision paralysis to the curb, we're highlighting the best new movies that just landed on streaming. Topping our weekend watchlist is "Nonnas," Netflix's new comedy led by Vince Vaughn that's the perfect Mother's Day watch. The streamer also just got one of our favorite movies of 2025 so far: "Heart Eyes," the rare Valentine's day horror movie.

Over on Hulu, you'll find "Summer of 69," a raunchy new Gen Z comedy led by "SNL" veterans. Meanwhile, the divisive psychological drama "The Whale" is now on Max, and Prime Video just got an uplifting underdog tale with "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

‘Nonnas’ (Netflix)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is serving up a heartwarming foodie comedy starring Vince Vaughn that's as comforting as a home-cooked meal. "Nonnas" tells the true story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an Italian-American who, after losing his mother, walks away from his career to open a restaurant staffed entirely by nonnas, a.k.a. Italian grandmothers.

What unfolds is an old-fashioned, feel-good flick that's chock-full of Italian tropes and classic dishes passed down through generations. Each dish comes with a side of nostalgia as the nonnas — played by icons like Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, and Lorraine Bracco — add their signature blend of sassiness and chaos to the mix.

It hits all the tried-and-true beats you might expect: mounting bills, the restaurant's future hanging in the balance, a rekindled romance (Linda Cardellini), and a tight-knit group of friends (led by Joe Manganiello) rallying together when things get tough. That may all sound tooth-rottingly sweet, but "Nonnas" earns its sentimentality with sincere performances all around and a well-crafted script.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Summer of 69’ (Hulu)

Summer of 69 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

If you thought "Summer of 69" was set in 1969, you'd be forgiven. Rather, this Gen Z teen comedy is about the other kind of 69, which should clue you into the tone. If you ever wondered what an R-rated Disney Channel movie might look like, look no further.

In Jillian Bell's feature directorial debut, a fellow "SNL" veteran, Chloe Fineman, plays a stripper tasked with helping a high schooler get laid. Catholic school senior and awkward teen gamer Abby (Sam Morelos) has a long-running crush on her classmate Max (Matt Cornett). After learning he's into that position, she's dead set on trying it with him before she graduates. Clueless but determined, she enlists a stripper named Santa Monica (Fineman) for some unconventional coaching.

Bell’s first time in the director’s chair seems to be a win, if the 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. Packed with big laughs, wild setups, and just the right amount of raunch, "Summer of 69" taps into early 2000s teen comedy nostalgia while still feeling fresh and totally its own thing.

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Heart Eyes’ (Netflix)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I'm a sucker for a slasher movie, and "Heart Eyes" is a fun twist on the genre that's more entertaining than its hokey premise would seem at first. It plays into both romcom and slasher tropes with a devilish grin, blending gruesome kills with the sizzling chemistry between its leads.

Each Valentine's day, an elusive serial killer known as "Heart Eyes" has terrorized couples for years, claiming new victims and inspiring fear wherever they go. Enter jaded ad executive (Mason Gooding) and his colleague (Olivia Holt), a hopeless romantic recovering from a recent break-up.

The two are forced to work on a project together, and while things are tense at first, the pair gradually grows closer — as does Heart Eyes, who has mistaken them for a couple. Hunted through Seattle by a relentless masked killer, they decide to fight back and put an end to the murderer’s reign of terror once and for all.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Whale' (Max)

The Whale | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, "The Whale" stars Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher whose life has unraveled as he struggles to cope with the loss of someone important to him. Trapped in his home by his size, his lonely existence is broken only by the occasional visits from his friend and caretaker, Liz (Hong Chau).

Confronted with serious health problems due to his weight, Charlie realizes his time is running out and attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink). Though their meetings are filled with tension and discomfort, Charlie seeks redemption and a chance to reconcile with his past before it's too late.

This movie is highly polarizing. On one hand, it was a commercial success for an arthouse movie and earned Fraser a Best Actor Oscar. On the other hand, many people have criticized the portrayal of Charlie’s character. Thankfully, on Max your investment will be minimal if it turns out "The Whale" isn't worth the hype.

Watch it now on Max

'The Peanut Butter Falcon' (Prime Video)

The Peanut Butter Falcon | Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions - YouTube Watch On

For another feelgood flick, the comedy drama "The Peanut Butter Falcon" is the perfect mood boost. It follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from his assisted living facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Along the way, he teams up with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a fisherman and small-time crook on the run from the law, and the two become fast friends. The duo also convinces Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a young nurse, to join them on their adventure.

While the film’s plot follows some familiar beats, what truly sets "The Peanut Butter Falcon" apart are its three lead performances. LaBeouf and Johnson are excellent, but it’s newcomer Zack Gottsagen who truly steals the show. If you're in the mood for a thoughtful and emotionally resonant comedy-drama, you won't find much better than "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

Watch it now on Prime Video