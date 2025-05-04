The best Pedro Pascal movie you (probably) haven’t seen is now on Hulu — and it’s a gripping sci-fi thriller

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent the past few years watching Pedro Pascal dominate your screen. He’s everywhere at the moment, and rightfully so.

But buried beneath the viral edits, charming interviews, and fan-favorite roles is a quiet little sci-fi movie that flew under the radar when it first released in 2018.

“Prospect” is the movie in question, and it’s certainly a unique one. The first time I watched it, I didn’t know what to expect. I stumbled on it when searching for overlooked flicks, and within minutes, I was pulled into its strange, toxic forest moon, watching a survival story unfold that felt incredibly compelling.

Now streaming on Hulu, “Prospect” is the kind of movie that reminds you why low-budget sci-fi can be so gripping. And if you’re a Pascal fan who’s only seen him behind a mask or holding a rifle in an apocalypse, this one gives you something you probably haven’t seen before.

So, here’s why “Prospect” is worth adding to your Hulu watchlist.

What is ‘Prospect’ about?

Directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, “Prospect” follows a teenage girl named Cee (Sophie Thatcher) and her father, Damon (Jay Duplass), as they journey to a remote alien moon to mine for valuable gems hidden within its toxic forest.

Their descent goes awry due to a malfunction, forcing them to land off course and traverse the hazardous terrain on foot. As they press on toward a lucrative dig site known as the queen’s lair, they encounter other prospectors, including a mysterious and smooth-talking man named Ezra (Pedro Pascal).

Tensions rise quickly as conflicting interests emerge, turning the mission into a volatile and unpredictable struggle for survival. With limited time, Cee must make difficult decisions about who to trust, how to navigate the dangers of the forest, and what she’s willing to do to make it out alive.

‘Prospect’ is a slow-burn space thriller that’s more about people than planets

(Image credit: Gunpowder & Sky / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy)

“Alien” is my favorite franchise of all time, so naturally I love anything sci-fi. But “Prospect” is different because it’s quiet and doesn’t focus on creatures lurking in the shadows. Instead the horror centers around people and the things they do to stay alive.

First thing to mention is that “Prospect” is a low-budget indie gem. So don’t expect this to look clean or have that blockbuster sheen like “Interstellar.” The gear looks old and lived-in. The tech is clunky. The suits are patched together. There’s dirt under every fingernail. It’s less “Star Wars” and more if Terrence Malick made an episode of “Firefly.”

The world-building doesn’t spoon-feed you lore either and you’re essentially dropped into this place to figure it out through context. That trust in the audience made it all feel more real to me.

(Image credit: Gunpowder & Sky / Collection Christophel / Alamy)

“Prospect” didn’t keep me hooked because of the toxic moon or the mysterious gem-harvesting plot. It was the characters leading the story, more specifically, the shifting dynamic between them.

We’ve seen plenty of movies with a similar setup: people who absolutely shouldn’t trust each other, forced to survive side by side. But Thatcher and Pascal have a very compelling dynamic that makes you genuinely curious about their fate and whether they’ll ever manage to find common ground.

Thatcher, who’s since appeared in ”Companion,” “Heretic,” and “Yellowjackets,” doesn’t overdo it here which is especially impressive considering this was one of her first roles. She doesn’t say much, but she doesn’t need to. Most of her performance is in her reactions to the world around her.

(Image credit: Gunpowder & Sky / Collection Christophel / Alamy)

So many indie sci-fi movies have big ideas but no mood, which, arguably, is the most important part of crafting a taut thriller. “Prospect” feels damp, claustrophobic, and strangely beautiful, constantly reminding you that you’ve been dropped into some forgotten corner of the universe.

Plus, as a fan of lower-budget flicks, I really appreciated “Prospect” having a grainy, vintage effect that makes the world feel both alien and familiar.

The intriguing story, combined with the trippy, dreamlike digital backdrops, creates an oddly immersive experience that’s hard to find in the genre. It’s not perfect by any means and may not satisfy those looking for a punchy, action-packed time, but it firmly establishes Caldwell and Earl as filmmakers to watch since they’ve proved they can do a lot with a very straightforward narrative.

You need to stream ‘Prospect’ on Hulu now

(Image credit: Gunpowder & Sky / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy)

If you’re a sci-fi fan and need something to watch this week, “Prospect” is my recommendation now that it’s on Hulu. It’s not exactly comfort viewing given its strange (and a little haunting) nature, but that’s exactly why it’s worth your time.

Pascal plays a layered character you can’t help but empathize with, and it’s the kind of performance that proved his acting chops long before he became a household name. Thatcher, who’s quickly becoming one of my favorite actresses in recent years, is completely believable as a teenager who’s scared, exhausted, and just wants to get home.

“Prospect” demands your patience and attention, but if you give it that, the third act delivers in a way that quietly sticks with you. Sci-fi movies don't need monsters and explosions to be engaging.

Stream “Prospect” on Hulu now or see what got added to Hulu in May 2025 for more streaming recommendations.