Netflix finally renews comedy drama show everyone thought was canceled — here’s what we know about 'Geek Girl' season 2

Netflix has officially renewed “Geek Girl” for a second season nearly a year after its debut.

The streaming service confirmed that new episodes are set to begin filming this summer, putting an end to months of speculation about the show's future.

Originally released in May 2024 and based on a YA novel series of the same name by Holly Smale, “Geek Girl” quietly became a sleeper hit for Netflix. While it never claimed the top spot on the platform’s global charts, it demonstrated impressive staying power, remaining in the top 10 for over a month after its premiere.

In fact, “Geek Girl” currently boasts a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its status as one of Netflix’s most critically beloved releases of last year. Still, with months of radio silence from the platform, viewers had started to assume the series had been quietly canceled.

Now, Netflix has proved otherwise, and with production ramping up soon, season 2 is officially on the way. Here’s everything we know about “Geek Girl” season 2 right now.

What is ‘Geek Girl’ about?

“Geek Girl” follows Harriet Manners (Emily Carey), a socially awkward and academically-inclined teenager who finds herself thrust into the whirlwind world of fashion modeling. Harriet has always been the odd one out at school since she’s more interested in facts and trivia than fitting in with the popular crowd.

However, her carefully organized life takes a sudden turn when she’s unexpectedly scouted by a top modeling agency during a school trip.

Despite her reluctance and confusion, Harriet agrees to step into the chaotic and glamorous world of modeling. With her best friend Nat (Rochelle Harrington) cheering her on and her quirky dad trying to keep up, Harriet juggles runway shows, photoshoots, and rival models while trying to stay afloat in the complicated social waters of high school.

Things get even more tangled when she crosses paths with Nick (Liam Woodrum), a charming and successful young model who might just have a soft spot for her.

What we know about ‘Geek Girl’ season 2

Netflix hasn’t revealed an official plot for “Geek Girl” season 2 just yet, but based on how season 1 wrapped up and the storyline of the books it’s adapted from, we can make a pretty solid guess at what could be next.

The “Geek Girl” series spans six books, with season one of the show closely following the events of the debut novel, which was first released in 2013.

In the season 1 finale, Harriet is given another chance to walk the runway at Yuji Lee’s (Sandra Yi Sencindiver) prestigious show. However, her rival Poppy (Daisy Jelley) attempts to sabotage her by attaching a “Geek” sign to her outfit. Instead of retreating, Harriet embraces the label, confidently completing her walk and even sharing a kiss with Nick on the catwalk.

The show concludes with Harriet, Nick, and Wilbur (Emmanuel Imani) viewing Harriet’s billboard advertisements in London. Harriet proudly dons a hoodie emblazoned with “Geek,” part of Yuji Lee’s new line inspired by her.

The second book, titled Model Misfit, continues the story of Harriet. Following the events of the first book, Harriet faces personal upheavals: her best friend Nat is abroad, her stepmother is expecting a baby, and her relationship with Nick has ended. Seeking a fresh start, Harriet accepts a modeling assignment in Tokyo, a city she has always dreamed of visiting.

Fans of the books may have expected “Geek Girl” season 2 to take place in Tokyo. However, with filming confirmed to begin in the U.K. this summer, it’s likely the story will shift focus from a new setting to Harriet’s evolving relationship with Nick, as she continues to navigate the fast-paced world of fashion modeling.

Over the coming months more plot details will surface. For now, we know that season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2026, likely around summer time given filming hasn’t started yet.

Showrunner Zoë Rocha said in a statement: “I am beyond excited that Geek Girl has been recommissioned for a second season by Netflix. The amazing audience reaction to season one was truly incredible and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life.”

Rocha also added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Holly and Emily again, and that Boat Rocker has come onboard, to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe. Let’s see what magic Harriet Manners can sprinkle on to the fashion world this time round.”

Season 2 will also bring back Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans, Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Tim Downie as Richard Manners, and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners.

With familiar faces returning to the cast and a fresh season of excitement on the horizon, it’s clear that “Geek Girl” has plenty of potential to win the hearts of viewers once again. In the meantime, stream season 1 on Netflix for a refresher or see what's new on the streamer in May 2025.