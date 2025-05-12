7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (May 12-18)

The TV gods are showing off this week, and honestly? We’re not mad about it. This week's TV lineup is stacked, with new shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

Several highly anticipated new shows make their debuts: "Murderbot" introduces a sardonic android who’d rather be left alone but keeps saving humans anyway, while J.J. Abrams’ "Duster" rolls onto the scene with 1970s grit, car chases and questionable decisions.

In the reality TV realm, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and "Welcome to Wrexham" unveil new seasons filled with drama, intrigue and conflict. Who would've thought MomTok and English football had so much in common?

And after two tension-filled seasons, "Andor" drops its series finale, so prepare for breathtaking action and intense emotional moments as the story leads up to "Rogue One."

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Bad Thoughts’ (Netflix)

Tom Segura unleashes his most unhinged ideas in a dark comedy that’s part “Black Mirror,” part “Chappelle’s Show” and totally twisted. From conjoined twins and penis pills to deranged gym bros and baffled Peruvian moms, this sketch-comedy series turns intrusive thoughts into disturbingly funny cinematic tales.

Segura co-wrote, co-directed, and stars in the series, which features a powerhouse cast (Shea Whigham, Dan Stevens, “Sopranos” alum Rob Iler). “Bad Thoughts” is comprised of genre-hopping, jaw-dropping shorts with A-list visuals and zero chill.

All 6 episodes premiere Tuesday, May 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Andor’ series finale (Disney Plus)

The best “Star Wars” show comes to an end with a bang. Cassian’s (Diego Luna) transformation from a small-time hustler to a key part of the Rebellion is complete, setting the stage for the events of “Rogue One.”

The stakes are massive, the action is relentless and the emotional punches land hard. “Andor” isn’t your typical Star Wars — it’s raw, intense and incredibly timely for the current political climate. The final three episodes tie it all together in what’s sure to be a galactically epic conclusion.

Episodes 10-12 premiere Tuesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 2 (Hulu)

Secrets. Swings. Cease-and-desists.”The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is back for a second season of even more #MomTok mayhem. Old scandals resurface, friendships begin to crack and a surprise return from an OG swinger turns up the drama to 11.

Taylor, Demi, Jen and the gang are juggling babies, betrayals, and TikTok fame, all while trying to keep their group from totally imploding. Newcomer Miranda storms in to “set the record straight,” but not everyone’s buying it. Can the sisterhood survive the chaos, or is it every mom for herself?

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, May 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 4 (Netflix)

The animated anthology returns for a fourth volume that’s as wonderfully weird and wild as ever. Expect dino gladiators, messianic cats, and string-puppet rock gods leading the charge.

Tim Miller and David Fincher present 10 more shorts that fuse horror, sci-fi, fantasy and pitch-black humor into a chaotic cocktail of jaw-dropping visuals from some of the most talented animators on the planet. Each episode is its own little fever dream — one moment you’ll laugh at burnout appliances, the next you’ll be questioning reality.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, May 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Duster’ (Max)

Co-creators by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan unveil this crime thriller set on the dusty backroads of the 1970s Southwest. Abrams reunites with “Lost” alum Josh Holloway, who stars as a getaway driver caught between a ruthless crime boss (Keith David) and a sharp young FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) who wants to burn it all down.

Into that fraught situation, “Duster” throws in muscle cars, bad decisions and mismatched allies. Think “Bullitt” meets “The Godfather” with a splash of “Butch Cassidy.” It’s about two people from opposite worlds forced to work together, whether they like it or not. (Narrator: They don’t.)

Episode 1 premieres Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Max

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 (FX)

Things are heating up in Wrexham as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds take their Hollywood-meets-footy adventure to the next level. Season 4 finds the club in EFL League One for the first time in two decades and the pressure’s on to see if they can win promotion yet again, this time to the Championship League.

The wins are bigger, the rivals sharper (looking at you, Tom Brady) and the price tag? A punch in the gut. With Humphrey Ker making bold moves and a Ukrainian family building a new life in town, this season’s got the usual grit, heart and heaps of charm.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on FX (via Sling or Fubo) and next day on Hulu

‘Murderbot’ (Apple TV Plus)

Murderbot isn’t here to make friends. It’s a security robot that’s hacked its own system, hates feelings and just wants to binge its favorite space soap in peace. But instead, it’s stuck babysitting a crew of idealistic scientists while pretending it’s still under corporate control.

Alexander Skarsgård brings deadpan brilliance (and serious robot suit patience) to this series based on Martha Wells’ cult-favorite books. It’s “The Office” meets “Blade Runner” — if the office was in space and the intern was a sarcastic killing machine with a heart (it swears it doesn’t have).

Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, May 16 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus