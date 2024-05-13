5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, TV and more (May 13-19)

May continues to bloom with new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup is led by the highly anticipated release of "Bridgerton" season 3 part 1, which sees the up-and-down courtship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown). Also returning are "Outer Range" season 2 and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season 9. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ (Netflix)

This three-episode docuseries chronicles the rise, fall and rebirth of the infamous dating site that enticed users to have adulterous affairs. Director Toby Paton examines how the website became both popular (with 37 million users at its peak) and a cultural lightning rod during the dot-com boom of the early 2000s. And of course, the doc digs the hack that leaked private data exposing Ashley Madison’s customers and created a scandal that wrecked marriages and destroyed lives.

Premieres Wednesday, May 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Outer Range’ season 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s “Yellowstone”-meets-”Lost” supernatural drama returns to deepen the mystery of the enigmatic void on the Abbott family ranch in Wyoming. Royal (Josh Brolin) and wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together following their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. With threats coming in from multiple fronts, the stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts. The void will bring unforeseen circumstances that could shake the foundations of time itself.

Premieres Thursday, May 16 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 1 (Netflix)

More sexy romps and juicy scandals are in store for London’s aristocrats — and Lady Whistledown has her pen ready to chronicle them all. Season 3 is going out of order from Julia Quinn’s books to focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Last we saw them, a tearful Penelope had overheard Colin mocking the idea of courting her; disappointed and bitter, she picked up her quill to resume her persona as Lady Whistledown. Hell hath no fury like a woman writer scorned! Now, Penelope decides to put aside her crush and find a husband among the other gentlemen in the Ton. Of course, that causes Colin to see her in a new light.

Premieres Thursday, May 16 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Big Cigar’ (Apple TV Plus)

Journalist Joshuah Bearman’s work already inspired the Oscar-winning movie “Argo” and now serves as the basis for this biographical thriller miniseries. It tells the incredible (mostly) true story of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland) attempting to escape the FBI and flee to Cuba with the assistance of an unlikely ally — famed movie producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola). The impossibly elaborate caper involves a fake film production that goes wrong in every way it possibly can, all while agents pursue Newton.

Premieres Friday, May 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 9 (Paramount Plus)

Eight fan-favorite queens from previous installments in the “Drag Race” franchise are back to serve their fiercest lewks in the name of a good cause. This is the first time “Drag Race” queens are competing for charity; the winner will send $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, to an organization of their choice. Host and lead judge RuPaul will be joined as usual by co-judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, as well as a star-studded guest judge lineup including Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Colton Haynes and Connie Britton.

Premieres Friday, May 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus