5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)

Say goodbye to summer and hello to the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

The new TV lineup is led by the return of two very different shows: "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2. You've got mystery and comedy on the one hand, and a fantasy epic on the other. Also on deck: an Adam Sandler comedy special, a K-pop docu-series and the reunion episode of "Love Is Blind UK." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Love Is Blind UK: The Reunion’ (Netflix)

Is love truly blind? Well, it is for three of the six couples who made it out of the pods in the U.K. edition of Netflix’s hit reality dating series. Six couples got engaged in season 1, but only three actually said “I do” in last week’s wedding episodes: Sabrina and Steven, Nicole and Benaiah, and Jasmine and Bobby. Now, everyone gathers together again for an update. Did Freddie and Cat stay together even though he turned her down at the altar? What about Ollie and Demi or Tom and Maria? And how are the marrieds faring? We’ll get all the tea during the reunion episode.

Premieres Monday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 (Hulu)

Ah, another year, another murder, same building. The acclaimed hit mystery-comedy returns with a new case to solve. In the season 3 finale, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles and Oliver (Martin Short) returned to the Arconia after the opening of Oliver’s Broadway play and stumbled upon the dead body of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). But was Sazz or Charles the intended victim? The trio’s investigation takes them all the way to Hollywood, where their podcast is getting adapted into a movie, and back to the Arconia again. Season 4 is as star-studded as usual, with Meryl Streep reprising her role as Loretta and additions including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zack Galifianakis and Kumail Nanjiani.

Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Adam Sandler: Love You’ (Netflix)

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been fruitful and seems to be mutually beneficial. Say what you will about the quality of some of the projects, but others like “Hustle” and “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” are genuinely good. “Love You” is less straight stand-up act and more of a variety special. Sandler tosses off jokes, sings, plays guitar and generally goofs around. You know, just being Adam Sandler. If you’re into that, you’ll enjoy this special, helmed by “Uncut Gems” co-director Josh Safdie.

Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3 a.m ET on Netflix

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 2 (Prime Video)

Evil is poised to take over Middle-earth in the second season of Amazon’s ambitious “Lord of the Rings” series. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has returned and the Dark Lord is building an army of orcs, but he has even more nefarious plans in the works. Posing as an elf named Annatar, he convinces Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to craft the Rings of Power, which Sauron intends to use to gain complete control over Middle-earth. As chaos descends across the land, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) lead the efforts of elves, dwarves, men, wizards and Harfoots to fight back against Sauron and his army.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 29 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘K-Pop Idols’ (Apple TV Plus)

This is your backstage pass to the musical phenomenon that is K-pop. Over the course of six episodes, fans get an intimate look at the intense lives of K-pop sensations Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN. As Jessi embarks on her first solo tour, she grapples with the pressure of succeeding. The member of boy band CRAVITY undertake grueling dance and singing lessons to impress their agency. And international girl group BLACKSWAN deals with internal tensions even as they face racism and bullying by outsiders.

Premieres Friday, Aug. 30 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus