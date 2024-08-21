Prime Video just teased its new video game TV show with must-watch first trailer — and it looks better than 'Fallout'

Earlier this year, Prime Video served up one of the very best video game adaptations yet: the "Fallout" TV show. However, Amazon's just unveiled a new trailer as part of the global Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live... and it could well be the best video game series we've ever seen.

The show in question is "Secret Level", an adult-animated anthology series developed by Blur Studio, the team behind the celebrated Netflix sci-fi/horror series, "Love, Death + Robots".

We've already crowned that show as one of the best adult animated shows to stream on Netflix, and that gives me high hopes that "Secret Level" will be a must-watch when it premieres on Prime Video worldwide on December 10. If you need more convincing, just watch the "Secret Level" trailer, which is embedded below:

Secret Level - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In a Prime Video press release, Amazon has hyped up the series as 'epic' and 'a celebration of games and gamers'.

Per that announcement, we know the series will be comprised of '15 mind-bending episodes', all of which boast 'groundbreaking animation'. Going off the above teaser, it certainly looks like "Secret Level" will deliver on that promise.

This first look at the show sells it as an intriguing step inside all kinds of video game universes, one packed full of beloved characters and brought to life with some serious visual flair. If the rest of the show looks like this, "Secret Level" could end up joining our list of the best Prime Video shows, ever.

Story specifics are still kind of under wraps, though Amazon has teased what's in store in the following statement about the series:

"Each episode of "Secret Level" serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before"

Which games will appear in 'Secret Level'?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Want to know whether your favorite franchise will be represented in "Secret Level"? You're in luck: Amazon has already confirmed a list of the video game titles that inspired the 15 stories we're getting later this year.

It's not an entirely definitive list; the "PlayStation" entry simply says "various PlayStation Studios beloved entities" will appear, for example. However, on that front, we definitely spotted Ghost of Tsushima's Jin Sakai and Kratos from God of War in the teaser trailer. Nevertheless, we've included it here:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

Pac-Man

PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios' beloved entries)

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000