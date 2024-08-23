5 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Aug. 23-25)

Summer is running out, but streaming never will. Another batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend are arriving on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

One of the biggest hits of the summer, "Inside Out 2," is now available for your family to enjoy at home via premium video-on-demand. Just pop some corn and gather everybody on the sofa to see Pixar's follow-up to its story about a girl and her emotions.

On the TV side, the top pick is "Pachinko" season 2, which continues the sweeping saga of a Korean family in Japan. Plus, "That '90s Show" is back after a short hiatus with its third season. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Pachinko’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

This stunning, moving adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s novel hasn't gotten nearly enough buzz, though plenty of critical love. The second season continues to tell the story of love, hardship and survival across four generations in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English. In 1945 Tokyo, with her husband in prison, Sunja (Kim Min-ha) struggles to feed her family. Hansu (Lee Min-ho) is still discreetly keeping an eye on her and his illegitimate son Noa, and comes out of the shadows with an offer. In 1989, the elderly Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) tries to connect with her grandson, Solomon (Jin Ha), who is still reeling from his business failure and the death of his friend.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘That ‘90s Show’ season 3 (Netflix)

"That ‘90s Show” returns for season 3 barely two months after season 2 dropped. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is still spending the summer of 1996 at Point Place in her grandparents’ basement. Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) get back from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall, but that isn't Leia's biggest crisis. With summer winding down, she and her friends see new relationships form, friendships tested and a blast from the past that threatens to unravel everything.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Classified’ (Prime Video)

A 15-year-old girl's life gets flipped-turned upside down in this coming-of-age drama. After Ella (Imani Pullum), a student in Oakland, California, is arrested at a protest, she avoids getting jail time thanks to her well-connected stepmother Dianne (Christine Horn) pulling some strings. As part of the deal, Ella must leave Oakland to live with her father (Sule Rimi) and Dianne in Johannesburg, South Africa. There, she must navigate the cultural differences and tricky social scene at her fancy new private school.

Streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘Inside Out 2’ (PVOD)

The first “Inside Out” is one of the best Pixar movies — in the top five on my personal list and according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings. It’s a gorgeously animated and powerfully moving story that gives life to inner emotions. The sequel returns to the mind of the now-teenage Riley, where headquarters is undergoing a major change to make room for new Emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). We know all too well the churning chaos that is a teen’s inner thoughts and feelings, which makes “Inside Out 2” an even wilder ride than the original.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Incoming’ (Netflix)

The high school party movie is a tried-and-true genre that’s yielded some stone-cold classics like “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “Superbad,” and, of course, “House Party.” But it’s been a while since we got a new entry, so “Incoming” is a welcome addition. The movie revolves around four freshmen who are facing the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party. Mistakes will be made and mayhem will ensue.

Streaming now on Netflix