5 new to Prime Video classic movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Every month Prime Video adds a sizeable slate of new movies, and while the new originals and the latest blockbusters tend to grab the headlines, the streaming service is also renowned for adding several classic films to its library and August 2024 is no exception.

Now, to avoid any confusion, when I say “classics," I really mean classics. I’m not talking about movies that were released just a couple of years ago to a largely middling reception, I’m talking about movies that might be older than your parents, and many of which are presented in black-and-white. While these vintage flicks will be dismissed as "too old" by some viewers, if you’ve got an appreciation for Hollywood history like me, you’ll want to get these in your Prime Video watchlist.

Each movie on this list has earned the right to be called a classic too, as each one has scored at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes , one even holds a perfect 100% score. Now, let’s dive into the best classic movies you can watch on Prime Video this month.

'Sullivan’s Travels' (1941)

Don’t get this 1941 comedy movie confused with the classic adventure tale “Gulliver’s Travels." While the name “Sullivan’s Travels” is a winking reference to Jonathan Swift’s beloved novel, this movie is not set on an island inhabited by tiny people. Instead, it takes place in a setting that was so often explored during this period of film history, Hollywood itself.

Directed by Preston Sturges, and pitched as a satire of the industry at the time, John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea) is a young hotshot director but feels unsatisfied with the disposable nature of his work. Instead of making cheap comedies, he wants to create a grandiose picture that highlights the experience of those less fortunate. The only problem is he has no first-hand experience of their plight. So, he disguises himself as a tramp and sets off on a farcical journey of self-discovery. Along the way, he meets a poor aspiring actress (Veronica Lake) and gets in way over his head.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Stream it on Prime Video

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Many modern-day horror movies owe a debt of gratitude to “Invasion of the Body Snatchers." This ‘50s sci-fi chiller set a scary standard that many movies are still trying to measure up to even now. Plus, it also coined the term “pod people”, which is just another part of its towering legacy. Directed by Don Siegel, and adapted from Jack Finney’s novel “The Body Snatchers”, it stars Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter, King Donovan and Carolyn Jones. Just don't get it confused with the 1978 version.

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” centers on the eponymous alien invasion by a group of extraterrestrial beings capable of mimicking human form. The aliens begin to assume the look of people throughout the fictional town of Santa Mira, California, and Dr. Bennell (McCarthy), his former lover Becky (Wynter) and close friend Jack (Donovan) must thwart the invasion by any means necessary. However, who can you trust, when your enemy can take the form of your closest ally?

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it on Prime Video

'Psycho' (1960)

Ask somebody to name a classic movie and there’s a good chance that “Psycho” will be their response. This Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece is among the most iconic, influential and celebrated movies ever made. Its fingerprints can be felt across the horror and thriller genres to this day, and even as it approaches its 65th birthday in 2025, it remains a remarkably nerve-shredding experience. Plus, its big twist is just as shocking today as it was in 1960.

Set within the claustrophobic confines of the Bates Motel, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) arrives to stay the night after stealing a large sum of money from her employer. Meeting the motel’s owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), she feels instantly uneasy, and her sense that something isn’t quite right at the motel is further heightened when she overhears Norman arguing with his mother. What follows next has been shocking viewers for decades, and I wouldn't dare spoil it.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it on Prime Video

'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

No list of classic movies is complete without at least one Western (the genre was all the rage during the Golden Age of Hollywood), and in this case, Prime Video just added one of the most critically acclaimed ever made, “One Upon a Time in the West." In fact, this epic spaghetti Western was deemed so important that back in 2009, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in the Library of Congress.

Hailing from Sergio Leone, who also directed the genre titan “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," this Western was originally set to star Clint Eastwood but he ultimately passed on the role. Instead, the lead of a mysterious gunslinger went to Charles Bronson, with Henry Foda stepping in the boots of the villainous Frank (a role that is very much against type for the usually very likable actor). The result is a Western movie that has more than stood the test of time and remains highly thrilling.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stream it on Prime Video

'Lover Come Back' (1961)

Almost certainly the least high-profile pick on this list, “Lover Come Back” is no less worthy of being ranked as a classic. This ‘60 romantic comedy pairs together Rock Hudson and Doris Day, and its smart screenplay earned a nomination at the 34th Academy Awards. Directed by Delbert Mann, it marked the second of three collaborations between Hudson, Day and Tony Randall, who also appeared together in 1959’s “Pillow Talk” and 1964’s "Send Me No Flowers”.

Jerry (Hudson) is a big city ad executive and favors wining and dining clients rather than putting in hard work. But his cheap methods soon draw the ire of Carol (Day), an executive at a rival agency. She reports him to the Ad Council for foul play, but Jerry deploys his usual charm offensive and manages to convince the board to see things his way. The clincher is the glowing testimony of a nightclub performer who Jerry has paid off by promising to feature her in an ad. But when Jerry’s deal with the chorus girl dramatically backfires, the smooth operator finds himself in hot water.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stream it on Prime Video