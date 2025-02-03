Shudder is one of the most overlooked streaming services — here’s why thriller fans need to sign up now

If you’re someone who regularly keeps up with the streaming world and is always on the hunt for something new, chances are you’ve heard of Shudder. But for casual viewers? Probably not. It’s a horror-focused streaming service offering movies, shows, and exclusives tailored for horror fans, myself included. Yet after giving it a shot, I was surprised by one thing: It’s not just horror.

Of course, Shudder is very horror-focused, and most people would probably cancel their subscription once Halloween is over. But after signing up, I quickly realized that horror isn’t the only genre it has to offer. There’s dark fantasy, twisting sci-fi, and, most notably, a solid lineup of thrillers, many of which are critically acclaimed.

I get why some people might be hesitant. Horror is a niche genre, and not everyone is into it. But after using Shudder for the past few weeks, I can confidently say that even non-horror fans will find something to enjoy. In fact, its collection of thrillers is arguably better than some of Netflix’s originals.

So, if you’re looking for something new to dive into or just want a more affordable option with streaming costs increasing in 2025, Shudder is worth considering. Plus, you can try it free for seven days. Here’s why you should sign up right now and give it a chance.

Shudder is a budget-friendly streaming alternative

I think we’re all sick of what streaming costs now. Prices keep rising, meaning the best streaming services like Netflix and Max will just get harder to keep. If you still want to watch some solid thrillers, dark fantasy stories, and mind-bending sci-fi movies, Shudder is a budget-friendly alternative that doesn’t sacrifice quality.

A Shudder subscription is just $6.99 per month, or you can save even more with a yearly plan at $71.88, which breaks down to only $5.99 per month. That’s $18 less than Netflix’s most expensive plan and still cheaper than Netflix’s standard plan with ads. With streaming prices constantly rising, Shudder proves to be an affordable alternative.

Shudder: 7-day free trial @ Shudder

If you enjoy horror, thriller, sci-fi, or dark fantasy, Shudder is a great streaming service to have. It offers a curated selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusives you won't find anywhere else. Shudder also features everything from cult classics to critically acclaimed indie flicks, so there's plenty to watch.



Monthly subscription: $6.99/month

Yearly subscription: $5.99/month ($71/year)

Obviously, keep in mind that you get what you pay for. Netflix is expensive because it pours a huge amount of money into creating high-quality original content and constantly expanding its library, requiring a substantial budget. Shudder, on the other hand, is a smaller service that only focuses on releasing a smaller number of titles. And they don’t always include blockbusters.

But, unlike other platforms that constantly remove titles and churn out as much content as possible (even if it's bad), Shudder consistently adds fresh, exclusive content, including indie gems and hard-to-find classics. Fellow streaming writer Malcolm McMillan recently reviewed “Red Rooms” on Shudder, a gripping thriller with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. He said, “It's a must-watch for any thriller fan now that it's on Shudder, which is a must-have streaming service for any horror or thriller fan.”

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial on Shudder to see what kind of movies and shows the service offers. With no upfront cost, it’s the perfect chance to discover something new, including the impressive lineup of dark thrillers. I would recommend signing up for the trial just for the thriller movies alone.

Shudder’s thriller movies make the subscription worth it

(Image credit: Utopia / Courtesy Everett Collection)

As I mentioned above, Shudder doesn’t just have horror movies. There are so many thriller movies you can watch, some incredibly dark, and others more psychological or supernatural.

One standout is “Red Rooms,” a psychological thriller following a young woman fixated on a notorious serial killer case, where the line between reality and her dark obsessions begins to blur. Another must-watch is “Host,” a found footage flick that follows a group of friends who conduct a virtual séance over Zoom, only to accidentally invite a sinister supernatural presence into their homes. If you enjoy something more tense, “See for Me” is a great choice. This Shudder exclusive follows a blind woman using an app to outsmart burglars in a tense, tech-driven home-invasion thriller.

I could go on for ages about what thriller movies to stream, but all I’ll say is that there are a lot. Shudder isn’t just about movies either since it also offers a variety of horror, thriller, and suspense TV shows, along with exclusive podcasts. Popular shows like “The Creep Tapes,” based on the popular movie, and “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs,” where the cult horror host provides commentary on classic and obscure horror movies, make Shudder a must-have for fans of serialized content.

Shudder TV Premium also provides a live, always-on streaming experience where you can jump in at any time and watch curated programming, perfect for those who love the feeling of old-school cable TV. And it comes included with the subscription, so you don’t have to pay any extra money. The same goes for its featured collections, which organize content into themes like psychological thrillers, comedy, supernatural, revenge, classics, and more. And. I found that this makes discovering new movies so much easier.

There’s a lot to like about Shudder, and I’m enjoying my time on it so far. Even though I’m a huge horror fan, I’ve mostly been delving into the thriller category since there are so many worthwhile flicks on there. If you’re looking to cut down on streaming costs while still getting plenty of worthy entertainment, Shudder is an excellent choice. Even though it’s a streaming service no one has really heard of much, it still deserves a chance, and I hope its library becomes more popular over time.