This new Netflix show could be the next ‘Yellowstone’ — and it’s already crashed the top 10

If you're currently spending your time counting down the days to the debut of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 in mid-November, Netflix has just dropped a show that might well make that wait a little easier. Enter: "Territory," a brand new Netflix drama that feels practically purpose-built to appeal to Taylor Sheridan fans.

This six-part Netflix series takes us to the unforgiving Australian Outback, for an explosive dose of family drama that sees the Northern Territory's most powerful factions vying for control over the world's largest (fictional) cattle station. It's every bit as beautiful and every bit as melodramatic as the Paramount hit.

Seeing as "Territory" has garnered some solid praise, drawn plenty of comparisons with the Paramount favorite and already claimed the No. 4 spot on the Netflix Top 10 shows list (as of the time of writing) just one day after its October 24 debut, we thought we'd throw a bit of light onto this new Netflix arrival.

Read on to learn a little bit more about "Territory" and to get a sample of what critics are saying about Netflix's latest drama.

What is 'Territory' about?

Territory | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As we mentioned, "Territory" is an Australian neo-Western family drama centered on the cattle business created by Timothy Lee and Ben Davies.

The series takes us Down Under to Marianne Station — a slice of terrain about the size of Belgium — which has been owned and operated by generations of the Lawson family.

When the de facto heir Daniel (Jake Ryan) is killed off, the Lawson dynasty is in danger of being torn apart as players vie to succeed the family patriarch, Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This generational conflict isn't the only problem Marianne Station faces, either. Sensing that the family's in disarray, other major players — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners — all have their eyes on the prize. It's a battle for land, and legacy, and a high-stakes one at that.

In addition to Taylor and Ryan, "Territory" also boasts a big ensemble cast that includes the likes of Anna Torv ("The Last Of Us"), Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, Sara Wiseman, Clarence Ryan, and Philippa Northeast.

What are people saying about 'Territory'?

(Image credit: Netflix)

As "Territory" only just debuted on Netflix on October 24, there aren't too many reactions out there in the wild just yet.

At the time of writing, the series has earned an 80% critics' rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, from its first six accredited reactions, and all but one is a generally positive take.

The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg described "Territory" as "smooth riding over well-trod terrain." Although he made sure to point out the many similar projects that have come before ("Yellowstone" included), he was overall impressed, calling it a "constantly watchable drama".

Reviewing the first two episodes of "Territory," Mashable's Amanda Yeo said comparisons to the likes of "Yellowstone" and "Succession" were "both inevitable and justified", but added: "'Territory' puts in the effort to set itself apart by embracing its distinctly Australian characteristics, making it different enough to be intriguing while still familiar enough to be comfortable."

The Guardian's Luke Buckmaster was also particularly impressed. He gave "Territory" a 4-star rating, calling it both "rollicking Aussie drama" and "a sensationally head mix" of bickering, soapy drama, and occasional bursts of explosive action.

Should you stream 'Territory'?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In my humble opinion, "Territory" is worth giving a shot. Having spotted a handful of early takes, I decided to check the show out and found myself quickly drawn into this particular tale.

It's also worth seeing if you like marveling at stunning vistas, you'll be well-served; "Territory" isn't shy about showcasing its stunning outback setting with some beautiful shots.

Non-Australian viewers might get a little lost in some of the dialogue, but if you need a crash course in Australian slang or the specific terms the Lawsons are throwing around, Netflix has pulled together a handy guide on Tudum so you can stay up to speed.

Not sure you want to check out "Territory"? We've still got plenty more streaming recommendations up our sleeves. Be sure to check out our guide to the best shows like "Yellowstone" you can watch or our overall guide to the best Netflix shows we think you should be streaming right now, too.