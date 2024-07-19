13 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more (July 19-21)

A downpour of entertainment is headed our way with all the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Peacock and other top streaming services .

The weekend line-up is led by two very different combat shows. Fan-favorite "Cobra Kai" season 6 returns with the first installment of its three-part finale. Meanwhile, the Roman Empire gladiator epic "Those About to Die" delves into the down-and-dirty world of the famous arena fights.

On the movie side, the sequel "My Spy: The Eternal City" unveils another father/stepdaughter spy caper, while Daisy Ridley swims the English Channel in "Young Woman and the Sea." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 1 (Netflix)

Netflix is now in the habit of splitting the seasons of its hottest shows and has divided “Cobra Kai” season 6 into three parts (with the finale scheduled for next year). When the martial arts action dramedy returns, the Cobra Kai dojo has been banned from the Valley. The senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must put aside their long-standing rivalry to team up against more dangerous threats, including Johnny’s one-time mentor, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Those About to Die’ (Peacock)

If you think about the Roman Empire frequently, this is the show for you. Director Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “Godzilla”) moves to action on the small screen with this historical epic set during the height of the Roman Empire when gladiatorial combat entertained the masses. The sprawling ensemble cast is led by Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian and “Game of Thrones” alum Iwan Rheon as the tenacious underworld operator Tenax. They are just two of the many figures involved in the brutal business of blood and sport.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘Lady in the Lake’ (Apple TV Plus)

Natalie Portman headlines this thriller set in 1966 Baltimore. The disappearance of a young girl sets two women on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife with a secret past who is trying to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, while Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is a mother navigating the city’s seedy underbelly while struggling to provide for her family. When Maddie finds Cleo’s dead body floating in a lake, she becomes fixated on unraveling her story.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Simone Biles Rising’ (Netflix)

Ahead of the kickoff of the Summer Olympics next week, this docu-series focuses on one of the most famous athletes in the world: Simone Biles. It chronicles her “comeback” after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Games due to mental health struggles. Since then, Biles has put in the hard work by facing the traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health and rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. She’s ready to soar in Paris.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Snowpiercer’ season 4 (AMC)

The post-apocalyptic thriller series is going on one last journey in a fourth and final season. After Earth became a frozen wasteland, survivors inhabited a perpetually moving train. At the end of season 3, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and some passengers stayed aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, while Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) led his band of followers on Big Alice to explore the town of New Eden. Now, nine months later, both groups encounter new adversaries led by the ruthless Millius (Clark Gregg).

Premieres Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Hit-Monkey’ season 2 (Hulu)

The animated series, based on Marvel comics, throws more challenges at the titular assassin and his ghost mentor Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis). The action moves from Tokyo to New York City, where Monkey tries to find a way to escape his life of killing and Bryce attempts to repair the damage he inflicted on others while he lived. One of those people is his estranged daughter Iris (Cristin Milioti), who grew up vowing not to be like her deadbeat dad. Another is his foul-mouthed former agent, Eunice (Leslie Jones). But both Monkey and Bryce soon discover that undoing the past is not easy.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Unprisoned’ season 2 (Hulu)

Kerry Washington's "Unprisoned" returns for a second season with more complicated family dynamics, as Paige's therapy practice runs into trouble after her viral TED talk results in public scrutiny of her life. She’s also trying to get back into the dating scene. Her dad Edwin is still trying to figure out life outside of the cellblock, and her son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) wants to see his dad. All three begin seeing a “radical healing coach” (John Stamos) to guide them through their issues.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Sweet Home’ season 3 (Netflix)

The Korean horror hit returns for a third and final season of monstrous mayhem. A showdown looms among humans, monsters, and neohumans. Hyun-su (Song Kang) is determined to prevent an all-out war, but chaos erupts when Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) declares symptomatic survivors will be granted clemency. Tension only increases from an unexpected reunion: Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun), long thought dead, returns after turning into a neohuman. The fate of humanity rests on whether they can find a path forward together.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Betty La Fea: The Story Continues’ (Prime Video)

Twenty-five years after the Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” premiered and became a beloved classic, the story continues with the original Betty (Ana María Orozco) and cast. After getting her happily ever after, Betty’s life is now in shambles — she’s on the brink of divorce from Armando and struggling to connect with her teen daughter. Then, her father-in-law makes a dying wish that Betty returns to his clothing empire, Ecomoda, as president. There, she’s reunited with her former colleagues and encounters challenges in taking control of the company, all while Armando attempts to win her back.

Streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ (Prime Video)

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman reprise their roles as the dynamic duo from the 2020 spy comedy “My Spy.” Four years after the events of that film, veteran CIA operative JJ is living quietly in the suburbs with his wife and 14-year-old stepdaughter Sophie. When he gets the chance to chaperon Sophie’s school trip to Italy, JJ figures it’ll be a piece of cake for a globe-trotter like him. As if! Not only do both JJ and Sophie have to deal with teen hormones, they stumble on a plan involving nukes. Once again, they must team up to save the world.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Young Woman and the Sea’ (Disney Plus)

“Women overcoming the odds to swim incredible distances” seems poised to be the next hot new movie genre, if we get a third to follow last year’s “Nyad” and this new biopic. Daisy Ridley stars as Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel. Ederle, born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905, relies on determination and grit to persevere through adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the 21-mile swim from France to England.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Find Me Falling’ (Netflix)

The fiftysomething rom-com is flourishing these days, as seen in recent examples like “A Family Affair” with Nicole Kidman and “Mother of the Bride” with Brooke Shields. Now, Harry Connick Jr. takes his chance at romance as an aging rock star who’s coming off a flop album and seeing his biggest hit dwindle in popularity. Deciding to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark, John Allman moves to an isolated cliffside home on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus. But his hopes of laying low are dashed by a wave of unwanted visitors — and the more welcome, but surprising return of an old flame.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ (Max)

Kristen Stewart headlines this neo-noir romantic thriller/comedy as a reclusive gym manager named Lou, who also happens to be part of a crime family. She falls for Jackie (Katy O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder who’s drifting through Lou’s small town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Their relationship heats up fast, but after a shocking event, they become enmeshed in a stew of love, violence and madness.

Streaming now on Max