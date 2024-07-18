Don’t miss one of the best sci-fi thrillers on Netflix before it leaves — it’s 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I saw "Looper" for the first time, it completely blew me away. I remember watching it with my dad, and we talked about it for days after. Now, years later, I recently rewatched it on Netflix and was reminded of why it remains one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever made.

Directed by the visionary Rian Johnson and featuring incredible performances from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis, "Looper" combines time travel, action and moral complexity into one thrilling masterpiece. A movie of this quality is hard to find, considering there are so many bad time travel flicks out there (we won’t get into those though).

But don't delay — it's going to leave one of the best streaming services very soon, and you won't want to miss the chance to revisit or discover this cinematic sci-fi thriller. So, here's why "Looper" should be at the top of your watchlist before it disappears from Netflix.

What is 'Looper' about?

Before pressing play, you may want more insight into what the movie is actually about. "Looper" is set in the year 2044 and follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hitman known as a looper, who works for a crime syndicate in the future. Loopers are assassins who kill and dispose of targets sent back in time by criminal organizations to evade tracking systems and laws against time travel.

Joe's life suddenly becomes complicated when he is tasked with "closing the loop" by killing his future self (played by Bruce Willis), who was sent back in time to be eliminated. However, Old Joe manages to escape. This sets off a tense and complex pursuit, with both versions of Joe trying to outmaneuver each other while dealing with the criminal syndicate.

Emily Blunt plays Sara, a tough and protective single mother living on a farm. She is the mother of Cid (Pierce Gagnon), a young boy with powerful telekinetic abilities, and her relationship with him and Young Joe becomes central to the movie’s plot.

'Looper' has an irresistible energy

"Looper" is an irresistible movie that you have to watch again and again. It’s not just the intriguing premise of time-traveling hitmen that hooked me, but the way the movie blends high-stakes action with deeply personal stories.

Watching Gordon-Levitt and Willis portray different versions of the same character was a unique touch that kept me on the edge of my seat. Their performances are compelling, with Gordon-Levitt convincingly adopting Willis' mannerisms, making their connection really believable.

What really makes "Looper" stand out is its emotional depth. The relationship between Joe and his older self is always fraught with tension but also tinged with a tragic understanding of what they’ve both become.

The scenes where Young Joe confronts Old Joe are filled with emotional intensity that you can actually feel through the screen. When they first meet in the diner, the conversation between them is charged with tension and regret. Old Joe’s desperation to change his future to save his wife, contrasted with Young Joe’s confusion and determination to follow orders, creates an emotional conflict that continues throughout the rest of the movie. There are some comedic moments, too, like when they both order the exact same meal (they are the same person after all).

In the end, "Looper" isn’t just your average sci-fi thriller. Every time I watch it, I’m reminded of why it left such a lasting impression on me. Its ability to engage both the mind and the heart is what makes its energy so irresistible and why it remains one of my all-time favorites.

Why critics gave 'Looper' such a high score

"Looper" was a huge success when it first came out in 2012, and that success earned it an impressive score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences giving it 82%. Of course, these ratings won't determine whether you like the movie or not, but they are a good indicator that the movie is definitely worth watching (and I urge you to give it a go).

The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said: "A mind-bending ride that is not afraid to slow down now and again, to explore themes of regret and redemption, solitude and sacrifice, love and loss. It's a movie worth seeing and, perhaps, going back to see again." Meanwhile, Tom Long from Detroit News offered fewer words that pack a punch: "Looper looks like and is a blast; what's really cool is it's even more than that."

And we have to give credit to the very talented Emily Blunt. Chicago Tribune's Michael Phillips said: "That first hour cooks. And the second hour brings Emily Blunt into the story, which is a fine thing for any second half to offer."

While I can keep praising this movie, I have to be honest when it comes to the complicated and somewhat messy plot. Jim Ross from TAKE ONE Magazine said: "If you pick too much around the edges of Looper, it will inevitably fray slightly, as do many intricate time travel yarns. However, Looper is a layered and intelligent neo-noir science fiction with some striking images and emotional resonance." Despite some plot points never being truly explained, "Looper" is still worth watching.

Stream 'Looper' while it’s still on Netflix

So, if you haven’t gathered already, I’m a big fan of "Looper" and would recommend it to anyone who loves a good sci-fi thriller. And a fun fact to top it off — the movie received critical acclaim and was a box office success, grossing $176 million worldwide on just a $30 million budget. That says a lot, right?

I will put my hands up and admit that "Looper" does have its weak moments when it comes to plot holes and pacing, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth watching. Still not convinced? Check out the best Netflix war movies and miniseries or watch this crime thriller show on Max .

Stream "Looper" on Netflix before it leaves the platform on August 1.