5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus may be on the outside looking in when it comes to our list of the best streaming services but don't sleep on it. Every month, tons of excellent shows and movies are added to the already vast library of content from the iconic Hollywood studio.

This month, five such movies that are new to Paramount Plus hold the distinction of having a 95% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That means these movies have received near-universal acclaim from critics around the globe, and are certainly worthy of your attention. This month, in particular, a few classics are arriving on the streaming service you won't want to miss.

So without further ado, here are the five best movies with 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes new to Paramount Plus this July.

'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

If your first thought when you hear someone bring up "Boyz N The Hood" is the Easy E song, I don't blame you. In fact, this movie takes its name from that iconic song. But make no mistake — John Singleton's directorial debut stands alone in its own right as one of the best movies of the 1990s.

The movie, which has since been deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the U.S. Library of Congress, tells the story of Jason "Tre" Styles III (Cuba Gooding Jr./Desi Arnez Hines II), a 10-year-old who is sent to live in with his father (Laurence [credited as Larry] Fishburne) in Crenshaw after getting in a fight at school. What follows is an incredible exploration of growing up in Black South Central Los Angeles, gang violence and police brutality. It features an incredible cast that, in addition to Gooding Jr. and Fishburne, stars Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, Angela Bassett, Regina King and Nia Long.

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'El Dorado' (1966)

The age of the Western is long gone, but thanks to Paramount Plus you can relieve one of the best movies from the genre. "El Dorado" stars John Wayne as Cole Thornton, a gun-for-hire who's taken a mysterious job from the wealthy Bart Jason (Ed Asner). Thornton's old friend, Sherriff J.P. Harrah (Robert Mitchum), convinces Thornton not to take the job due to Jason's bad intentions, but that cannot stop the bloody, tragic tale that follows.

If you're a lover of the genre, or looking to start watching Westerns there's no better place than "El Dorado." And even though several characters die during the movie, it's remarkably comedic and sharp. Don't pass up watching it now that it's on Paramount Plus.

Genre: Western

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Hamburger Hill' (1987)

There's no shortage of Vietnam War movies, but it's very rare when any movie achieves a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted, that rating is based on just 12 reviews, but when those reviews come from outlets like Variety, the New York Times and the Washington Post, you can rest assured the quality is there.

"Hamburger Hill" covers the 1969 Battle of Hamburger Hill, focusing on a platoon of the U.S. Army's 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. This battle is notable as a military disaster with 72 killed and 372 wounded that forced the U.S. to change how it operated in South Vietnam. With an ensemble cast that includes Dylan McDermott, Don Cheadle and Courtney B. Vance, it's easy to see why this movie belongs in the Vietnam War movie canon.

Genre: War drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

"My Left Foot" begins the career of one of the greatest actors ever. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Irish artist and writer Christy Brown, this biopic is the incredible tale of a man overcoming a debilitating disease to lead a life of success.

In this 1989 movie, Brown suffers from cerebral palsy and therefore is only able to control his left foot. The physicality required for the role alone is impressive, and Day-Lewis deservingly won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Brown. Don't miss one of the greatest acting performances of all time while it's available on Paramount Plus.

Genre: Biographical comedy-drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

When people talk about classic movies, "Sunset Boulevard" is typically high up on the list. This legendary comedy-drama follows Joe Gillis (William Holden), a down-on-his-luck screenwriter who thinks he's finally gotten lucky when he meets former silent movie star Norma Desmond (Norma Swanson). Desmond lives alone in her mansion but wants to return to the silver screen. She asks Gillis to help her develop the perfect script for her big comeback, and while he's initially enthusiastic, he slowly realizes that Desmond may not be all that she seems.

"Sunset Boulevard" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards — winning three — and ranks 16 on "AFI's 100 Years ...100 Movies — 10TH Anniversary Edition" list of the 100 greatest American films of all time. Don't miss it on Paramount Plus this month.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Paramount Plus