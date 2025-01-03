10 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 3-5)

The first weekend of the new year brings a fresh slate of new movies and shows to Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Leading my weekend watch list are two of my favorite movies of 2024 that are hitting premium video-on-demand: the musical blockbuster "Wicked" and the family dramedy "A Real Pain." Also on deck are new seasons of "Mayfair Witches" and "The Rig," as well as the series debuts of the real estate reality show "Selling the City" and Denis Leary's "Going Dutch." Plus, the Golden Globes take place this weekend to see stars including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jeremy Allen White and Kristen Bell mingle (and get tipsy). Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The 82nd Annual Golden Globes’ (CBS)

After Jo Koy's less-than-stellar performance hosting last year’s Golden Globes, this year’s host, Nikki Glaser — who crushed it at Tom Brady’s roast — promises to bring a much-needed spark. Of course, the ceremony itself is bound to deliver some standout moments; watching tipsy movie and TV stars mingle is always a highlight. As for the actual awards, “Emilia Pérez” leads with 10 Golden Globe nominations on the film side, while “The Bear” is at the front of the pack with five nominations on the TV side.

►Special premieres Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ season 2 (AMC)

Something witchy this way comes once again. The second season of this Anne Rice adaptation begins with Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) reeling from the unexpected birth of the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). As she struggles to uncover whether he is human or monster, she remains intent on fulfilling her destiny as a healer. But when tragedy strikes, Rowan is forced to set aside her personal mission to safeguard her family.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Missing You’ (Netflix)

The latest Harlan Coben series starts the new year with a gripping mystery. Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) is stunned when she spots Josh (Ashley Walters), her fiancé who vanished 11 years ago, while scrolling through a dating app. His reappearance reopens old wounds and turns her life upside down once more. As Kat digs deeper, Josh’s return pulls her into the unresolved mystery of her father’s murder, unearthing secrets long buried in her past.

►Episodes 1-5 streaming now on Netflix

‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ (Peacock)

Colin Firth stars in this British miniseries inspired by true events. On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was brought down by a bomb over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 passengers and crew members, along with 11 residents on the ground. In the aftermath, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth) becomes the spokesperson for the U.K. victims’ families, who are determined to uncover the truth. Jim’s relentless quest for answers takes him across continents and through political obstacles. Along the way, his faith in the justice system falters, forever altering his perspective on the world.

►Episodes 1-5 streaming now on Peacock

‘Going Dutch’ (Fox)

Denis Leary returns to lead his first TV series since FX’s "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" wrapped in 2016. He plays U.S. Army Col. Patrick Quinn, a decorated combat commander with a talent for brash, unfiltered remarks. After a particularly epic rant, he’s shipped off to a base in the Netherlands as a form of punishment. Having spent decades in active warzones, Quinn now finds himself commanding a virtually irrelevant outpost — complete with a bowling alley and the Army’s only fromagerie, but no weapons or strategic significance. He's tasked with whipping his ragtag group of misfits into shape — one of whom is his own daughter.

►Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

‘The Rig’ season 2 (Prime Video)

This supernatural thriller returns with even more chilling horrors for the crew of the oil rig Kinloch Bravo. The survivors find themselves at a hidden offshore facility known as the Stac, located in the remote and unforgiving Arctic Circle. There, they must grapple with the emotional and physical aftermath of the catastrophic tsunami that obliterated the Bravo. But their struggles don’t end there—they’re soon entangled in swirling conspiracies, corporate clashes, and emerging dangers from the ocean’s shadowy depths.

►Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Prime Video

‘Selling the City’ (Netflix)

The wave of soapy real estate reality shows shows no sign of slowing down. Before long, we might even see brokers in Duluth clawing at each other’s backs. The creators of "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the OC" now turn their attention to the opposite coast with a new series set in New York City. Here, a driven group of sharp-tongued agents at Douglas Elliman juggle high-end luxury listings, personal dramas, interoffice rivalries and ambitious career moves.

►Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Wicked’ (PVOD)

I’ve never seen a stage production of “Wicked” so I went into the movie adaptation totally, well, green. Even with little prior knowledge and zero emotional ties, it blew me away.The songs are, of course, amazing and it’s easy to see why the musical has been beloved for so long. The choreography is infectious (see all the memes) and the excellent production design, costumes and makeup will all undoubtedly be honored this awards season. But the performances by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda are what make “Wicked” the movie truly defy gravity.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘A Real Pain’ (PVOD)

This bro-mantic dramedy relies heavily on the crackling chemistry between its leads, Jesse Eisenberg (also the writer/director) and Kieran Culkin. They play Jewish American cousins who go on a trip to Poland to honor their late grandmother. Their journey is filled with emotional reckonings — with their shared pasts, with their current estrangement, and with the weight of history. The relationship between the buttoned-up David and free-spirited Benji feels so natural and effortless that you’ll wonder if Eisenberg and Culkin are somehow related in real life. They make a story that might feel heavy and ponderous instead come across as healing and profound.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ (Netflix)

The sixth installment in the animated franchise unfurls a new adventure for eccentric inventor Wallace and his loyal anthropomorphic beagle Gromit. After Wallace creates a robotic gardening gnome, Gromit begins to worry that Wallace is too dependent on his inventions. He’s proven correct when the villainous penguin Feathers McGraw (from 1993’s “The Wrong Trousers”) hacks into the gnome to frame Wallace and get vengeance on the pair. It falls to Gromit to battle Feathers and save Wallace before he’s barred from inventing for good.

Streaming now on Netflix