Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a seriously underrated sci-fi flick

The first weekend of 2025 is almost here, which means it’s time to get streaming. If you’re still partied out from the festive period and NYE, Prime Video has plenty of excellent movies you can watch from the comfort of your own couch.

If you’re not sure where to begin assembling your watchlist you might turn to the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list, but I’ll warn you now that just because a movie ranks high on the list doesn’t mean it’s worth watching. So, to ensure you’re not wasting your precious movie-watching time on a dud, I’ve combed through the current top 10 and picked the gems.

Just be sure to note that this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, January 3, and with that bit of housekeeping sorted, let’s dive into the best movies to stream now…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Fall Guy' (2024)

“The Fall Guy” struggling to find an audience last spring continues to mystify me. This action-comedy appeared to have all the ingredients necessary to succeed. It features two loveable stars (Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling), was helmed by a great director (David Leitch), and earned positive reviews. And yet it underwhelmed at the box office. I’m just glad to see that its arrival on Prime Video has seen it rocket straight to No. 1 as it deserves more attention.

Very loosely based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, in “The Fall Guy” Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who has retired from the game following a career-ending accident on the set of an action movie. However, he’s called back into action to find the missing star of a new blockbuster and win back the heart of his former flame, and the first-time director of said action movie, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt).

Watch "The Fall Guy" on Prime Video now

'A Quiet Place: Day One' (2024)

“A Quiet Place” moved forward by looking to the past in 2024 with a prequel effort entitled “Day One." However, the name is something of a misnomer as the vast majority of the movie does not take place on the first day that deadly creatures arrive on Earth and begin decimating the population. Nevertheless, it’s another adrenaline-raising effort in the “A Quiet Place” universe, and the movie’s real ace is new lead Lupita Nyong'o, who brings to life a character with a very different motivation for survival.

Sam (Nyong’o) is on a group trip to New York when aliens fall from the sky and begin an invasion that overwhelms humanity in just a matter of days. These creatures hunt by sound, and with the help of a stranger named Eric (Joseph Quinn), Sam must travel across the city while remaining as quiet as possible. Her quest? To get the last ever slice of pizza from her favorite NYC parlor before the alien creatures can destroy the final remnants of society.

Watch "A Quiet Place: Day One" on Prime Video now

'The Creator' (2023)

Much like “The Fall Guy” last year, “The Creator” was a big-budget movie that struggled at the box office in the fall of 2023. This overlooked sci-fi action flick really did deserve better because in a genre dominated by franchise movies, it was a rare original effort that felt instantly engaging, and its clever viral marketing campaign was highly memorable (though perhaps not so effective at getting butts in seats). It’s also one of the most visually striking sci-fi movies of the past decades and comes from “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards.

Set 30 years in the future, humanity is at war with an artificial intelligence created by the U.S. government. Joshua (John David Washington) is a grieving soldier recruited for a covert mission to hunt down and kill the “Creator”, the father of A.I. who is believed to have created a weapon that could end the war. The narrative attempts to answer big questions about our relationship with A.I. but it’s also a satisfying watch for viewers just looking for a thrilling romp.

Watch "The Creator" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 right now

"The Fall Guy" (2024) "Red One" (2024) "Your Fault" (2024) "A Quiet Place: Day One" (2024) "The Equalizer 2" (2018) "The Creator" (2023) "Last Known Location" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Me Before You" (2016) "My Fault" (2023)