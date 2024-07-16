The Fire TV Stick Lite for $14 is the cheapest streaming device I've seen this Prime Day

Prime Day is a great way to score one of the best streaming devices for less. But this deal may be the cheapest streaming device deal I've ever seen.

Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon for just $14. At 50% off, not only is this the cheapest that this entry-level streaming device has ever been, but it's one of the cheapest streaming deals ever.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $14 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option for upgrading an HD TV. This is the cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick but still supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. It has shortcomings — there's no Dolby Atmos audio and no volume/power buttons. But we still liked it in our review and for just $14.99 the price can't be beat.

U.K. Customers: was £29 now £16

To be fair, this device is so cheap in part because it has a few shortcomings. For starters, it maxes out at 1080p HD resolution. If you have a 4K TV, I'd recommend spending a bit more and getting the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34, which is my favorite Prime Day deal so far (I bought one myself).

But if you're looking to give your 1080p or 720p HD TV an upgrade, this is a great option. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we praised the budget streaming device for still providing speedy HD streaming despite its cheap price. You also get access to nearly all the services and apps that the more expensive Fire TV devices get, including access to the best streaming services like Netflix, Max, Hulu and more.

One of the best reasons to get a Fire TV streaming device is the included Alexa voice assistant support, and the Fire TV Stick Lite doesn't miss out on that feature either. You get a remote included with Alexa built-in, and while the remote lacks some of the features of the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, such as the volume buttons, it still allows you to easily navigate Fire TV OS.

So if you need a streaming upgrade, get this deal now before it's gone. If you're not feeling a Fire TV device, make sure to check out all the latest Roku Prime Day deals.