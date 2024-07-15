7 best Roku Prime Day deals I'd snag now — streaming devices, 4K TVs and more

Roku streaming devices and smart TVs are must-haves for streaming all the best TV shows and movies. And right now, a ton of Roku devices — and a few TVs — are on sale for Prime Day. That's right, you can scoop them up right now.

The best deal we've spotted so far is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29 at Amazon. This early Prime Day deal gives you $20 off on the best streaming device we've ever tested. And it's only $2 more than the Roku Express 4K+, which is typically the better value.

Here are the seven best early Prime Day deals we've found so far.

Best Roku Deals

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

For those looking to upgrade their 4K TV, this is the Roku device for you. In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its speedy performance. I'd still recommend spending up for the Streaming Stick 4K for just $2 more, but if this deal gets any cheaper it'll be tough to beat.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

There's no better Roku early Prime Day deal than this deal on the Streaming Stick 4K. This Roku streaming device isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite device period. We praised the petite streaming player for its excellent 4K streaming quality in our review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Roku Express: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon

If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is nearly half off. If you have a 4K TV the options above are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this Prime Day deal can't be beat.

Roku Ultra: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If you want the ultimate Roku streaming experience then you need the Roku Ultra. This premium Roku streaming device can be worth its heftier price tag thanks to a built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and the fastest performance Roku offers. Plus, the included Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy while streaming the latest shows and movies.

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

If you need to upgrade your sound and give your TV a smart TV upgrade, the Roku Streambar is a great choice. You get a compact soundbar with good audio quality and the whole slate of Roku TV smart TV features. The only qualm I have with this deal is it's not the best price we've seen. It's still a good deal, but I wouldn't blame you if you waited for a bigger Prime Day price drop.

Roku 40" Select Series 1080p Smart TV: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

If you just need an HD smart TV and don't need for 4K, then this 40-inch Select Series Roku TV is a great option. You get Roku's best smart TV features built-in at a below $200 price point. I've recommended this TV to relatives in the past and it's the HD TV I'd recommend for Prime Day as well.