WWE Wrestlemania 40 livestream: How to watch online, start time, card

Unlike sports, theater, or any other form of entertainment, professional wrestling doesn’t have an off-season. The men and women who step through those ropes and into a ring do so all year round without any sort of extended break unless they suffer an injury of some kind.

However, just like our favorite TV shows, Wrestlemania acts as the season finale for the WWE. But rather than ending a chapter in anticipation for the next one anywhere from months to years later, the annual event picks right up the following Monday night with as fresh a start as you can get in this line of work.

After a 25-year gap since the last one took place in the city, the 40th annual Wrestlemania returns to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the two-night extravaganza emanates from Lincoln Financial Field on April 6th and 7th. Over the course of the two nights, members of the WWE Universe will converge on the City of Brotherly Love to take in 13 of the biggest matches in WWE history, including the in-ring return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he teams with his cousin Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to determine the stipulation of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match the following night. With so much at stake at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. That’s why we’re here to tell you exactly how to tune in to this highly-anticipated premium live event.

How to watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 from anywhere

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Wrestlemania 40 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Right now, you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month. This deal will last an entire year, though it is only available to new subscribers. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $19.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fsports%2Fwwe" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom will grab WWE Wrestlemania 40 livestreams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock.

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 in Australia

WWE Wrestlemania 40 live streams begin at 10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Wrestlemania 40 card and predictions

With 13 marquee matches on the card, Wrestlemania XL is preparing to deliver the biggest nights of action in WWE history. One might even say that the company is going extra large with their event this year by featuring a little something for everybody thanks to some lucha libre, various multi-person matches, a sure-to-be chaotic ladder match, and much more.

However, the major headline heading into this year’s Wrestlemania is the massive feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. It has gotten so big that it managed to engulf a number of other people beyond the American Nightmare and the Tribal Chief, including Reigns’ legendary cousin The Rock and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins. On the first night of action, these four men will clash in a star-studded tag team match to determine whether or not Rhodes and Reigns’ main event match on night two will be contested under Bloodline rules AKA an extremely one-sided No DQ match. Although, if Rollins and Rhodes can pull off a victory against all odds, then the massive rematch will be a fair one-on-one contest (in theory).

This isn’t just about the Son of the Son of a Plumber winning a title from one of the most dominant champions in all of pro wrestling history. If Rhodes can actually pull out a win on the second night of Wrestlemania, then he finally finishes his story and wins the one championship that managed to allude his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes, and his legendary brother Dustin Rhodes. The former AEW executive would also end the record-breaking title run of his opponent, which has lasted just over 1,300 days at this point and is currently the fourth-longest WWE Championship reign of all time.

Fans have been going back and forth over whether or not Reigns will actually lose the title. On one hand, it would be amazing to see a person of color topple Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day record. On the other hand, Roman and the Bloodline’s story has overstayed its welcome with many members of the WWE Universe. No matter what happens, it will be a historic night in South Philly when Wrestlemania XL is all said and done.

But considering that one of the points of this article is to provide a prediction, then here it is: After The Bloodline wins on night one, every member of Roman Reigns’ family on the active WWE roster will do everything they can to ensure another victory for the Head of the Table. Possibly maybe even Jey Uso. However, despite all of that, Cody Rhodes finds some way to finally win the big one.

In my heart of hearts, I acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I want to see him break Hogan’s record since no one else is going to come anywhere close for a long, long time. But as a fan of storytelling, so many things are in place right now to tell one hell of a story with the American Nightmare, possibly one that even sees him face off with The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment in a one-on-one match at some point in the future.

Here’s the full card for WWE Wrestlemania XL Night One:

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, ASUKA, and Kairi Sane) vs. Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Six-Pack Ladder Match For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

WWE World Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins

And here’s the full card for WWE Wrestlemania XL Night Two:

Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight: The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar with Paul Ellering and Scarlett) vs. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins (with B-Fab)

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

