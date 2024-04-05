WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Wrestlemania is known as the Grandest Stage of Them All. Some of the most legendary names in the business like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Batista, John Cena, and even Sting have performed there. Professional wrestlers work their entire careers to make it to that level.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, April 6

• Start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

Although, for the superstars of NXT who are still relatively new to the WWE Universe, Stand & Deliver is their first grand stage on their road to Wrestlemania.

For this year’s big show, the stakes have never been higher. Sure, championships are on the line and long-standing feuds are set to be squashed, but the saga between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will finally come to a head when the former best friends are set to clash in a battle that has been years in the making. Obviously, a showdown like this is not to be missed. Luckily, amidst a whole weekend of wrestling programming spanning multiple promotions across multiple platforms, we’re here to tell you exactly how you can tune in for NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

How to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

Watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Right now, you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month. This deal will last an entire year, though it is only available to new subscribers. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $19.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fsports%2Fwwe" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "30 Rock," "Law and Order: SVU" and the "Real Housewives" franchise.

Watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom will grab WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 live streams at 5 p.m. BST on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock.

Watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 in Australia

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 live streams begin at 3 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 card and predictions

Just a short walk from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of Wrestlemania XL, NXT Stand & Deliver will take place in the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on the afternoon of Saturday, April 6th. This arena is home to the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, so it’s no stranger to things getting Gritty. But even the beloved orange mascot may have to cover his big, googly eyes when the NXT roster descends upon his house. In particular, the triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship contains three men who are as big and bad as any Broadstreet Bully. Dijak, Josh Briggs, and reigning champion Oba Femi are imposing figures that could fit right in among the titans from the recent box office smash “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” And hopefully, the crew reinforces the ring because this trio could cause just as much damage as the King of the Monsters and his mighty tag team partner. But when the dust settles, it really feels like this is Dijon’s time to shine. Not only is he bringing brute force and unprecedented agility, especially for a man of his size, but he's also incredibly cerebral. Briggs and Femi have not been in the game as long as their opponent, so Dijak could use their lack of experience to his advantage. If he can dish out his unique brand of justice properly, then Dijak could absolutely walk out of the City of Brotherly Love with the championship around his waist. And when it does happen, it will be a long time coming.

While Philly’s romantic moniker may look good on a postcard, there will be no love lost between NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and former champion Roxanne Perez. Once a happy-go-lucky woman of honor, The Prodigy has had a change of heart as of late. Though she is correct in saying that she never technically lost the championship in the first place, she was forced to vacate the title and has not been able to regain it in various opportunities since returning to active competition in early 2023. Now, armed with an attitude that will see her do whatever she has to do to get what she wants, Perez is taking on the dominant Valkyria, who has not only defeated every challenger in her path like Blair Davenport and Lola Vice, but also NXT pioneer, Wrestlemania main eventer, and legendary champion “The Man" Becky Lynch. The Irish warrior overcame every major challenge that she has faced during her reign thus far, but the lifelong wrestling fan from Laredo, Texas may be more driven than she’s ever been since stepping into the WWE Performance Center. Possibly like Bayley before her, Perez might be able to use this new edge to launch her to new heights and maybe even another NXT Women’s Championship run.

Finally, despite being in Philadelphia, brotherly love is most certainly out the window when it comes to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The duo have been inseparable since 2021 when the latter made his debut by helping the former attack Duke Hudson in the fall of that year. Since the Trick Melo Gang was introduced to the NXT Universe, there was an electric factor about them. From there, their popularity continued to grow as they racked up victories and championships. However, as Williams started to become as beloved as Hayes, cracks began to seemingly form in the friendship, particularly when Melo was a prime suspect for Trick’s mystery attacker back at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023. While he denied it up and down, it turns out that The A Champion was indeed the perpetrator behind the vicious attack that briefly kept Williams out of the world title picture. Although, now that these former allies are slated to finally collide after a long and tumultuous road, there are no titles on the line. Instead, this is the culmination of a grudge that has been building for years. It’s hard to say how this one could play out because this is the kind of story that could very well continue even when both superstars have moved on to Raw or Smackdown. But when it comes to this chapter of their story, this could be the perfect time for Trick Williams to truly break out and away from his ex-partner in order to ride his own hype train to the next level of his career in NXT. Meanwhile, after getting small tastes of it here and there, the WWE main roster is ready for a brash, cocky, and exciting Carmelo Hayes to captivate arenas across the world. Of course, Williams wouldn’t be too far behind, but this win could propel him to top guy status in NXT for a while. Plus, considering his relationship to Philadelphia and his connection to the Philadelphia Eagles, the pop from that win would be enough to fuel his rise to the top for months.

Here’s the full card for NXT Stand & Deliver 2024:

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzy Dame

Joe Lacy vs. Shawn Spears

Triple Threat NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

