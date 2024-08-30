WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to take place from Germany, promises to be quite the spectacle. Here's how to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 for multiple title defenses and some white-hot blood feuds.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, August 31

• Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• Watch in the U.S. — Peacock

• Watch everywhere else — WWE Network

Broadcast live from Berlin's Uber Arena, the German crowd is set to be electric at the prospect of Gunther defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the legendary Randy Orton. And that's not the only top prize on the line at Bash in Berlin, for Cody Rhodes has handed his good friend Kevin Owens a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Speaking of title bouts, The Holy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are up against it as they defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the daunting powerhouse duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Given how Fyre and Dawn took those titles from Belair and Cargill at Clash at the Castle in June, the former champs are clearly desperate to exact some revenge.

In non-title action, the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continues to escalate, with the two now doing battle in a Strap Match following their recent SummerSlam bout where McIntyre emerged victorious. There's also the small matter of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest facing Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, with that itself a heated affair following Ripley and Priest's recent exit from The Judgment Day.

How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

Watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live streams on the WWE Network at a rare earlier time of the day than usual for PLEs, with the show starting at 5:30 p.m. BST.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

Watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 in Australia

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live streams begin at 2:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card, predictions and storylines

Hot on the heels of a huge SummerSlam show, WWE once again heads to Europe - Germany, to be specific - for the first-ever Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Taking place from the Uber Arena, Bash in Berlin will be headlined by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his gold against former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. While the Ring General is Austrian, he initially made a name for himself in Germany, most notably for the wXw promotion. So, even though Gunther is a villainous heel on WWE programming, it's expected he'll receive a hero's welcome in Berlin.

In the other big World Title match, Cody Rhodes puts his WWE Undisputed Championship on the line against long-time friend Kevin Owens. Despite Owens pointing out how his win-loss record doesn't deserve a title shot, the American Nightmare thinks differently. Will the pair's friendship still be in place once Bash in Berlin comes to a close, and will Cody Rhodes still be the WWE Undisputed Champion?

Arguably even more compelling than those two matches, heated rivals CM Punk and Drew McIntyre do battle in a Strap Match. Given the intense nature of this feud, having a leather strap in play will surely lead to brutal, bloody results as CM Punk looks to bounce back from his SummerSlam loss to the Scottish Warrior.

Speaking of "heated", Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have revenge on their minds as they take on The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Of course, SummerSlam saw Dirty Dom turn on Rhea to join forces with Liv Morgan, while Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest, leading to Ripley and Priest being dumped from The Judgment Day.

Rounding out the Bash in Berlin card, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill look to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships that they lost to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Clash in the Castle earlier this summer. Despite Belair and Cargill being the clear favorites on paper for this one, could Fyre and Dawn spring a surprise and keep hold of the gold?

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest) vs. The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio)

WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton