WWE SummerSlam 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 for multiple title defenses, a white-hot blood feud, a possible Money in the Bank cash-in, and major anticipation about the potential return of Roman Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, August 3

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / Sun 12 a.m. BST / 9 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

SummerSlam 2024, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, marks the 37th edition of WWE's famed Biggest Party of the Summer and, boy, has it shaped up to be a huge show! Expected to headline the Premium Live Event, it's Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, with the bigger talking point the seemingly imminent return of Roman Reigns.

Elsewhere, WWE SummerSlam 2024 is brimming with title matches as Damian Priest defends the World Heavyweight Championship against GUNTHER, Priest's Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley challenges Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Nia Jax looks to dethrone Bayley as WWE Women's Champion, LA Knight attempts to win his first piece of main roster WWE gold against United States Champion Logan Paul, and Bron Breakker gets a second shot at the Intercontinental Championship held by Sami Zayn.

Rounding out the card, there's the extremely heated rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with these two warriors finally going to war – and, intriguingly, with Seth Rollins along for the ride as the special guest referee.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE SummerSlam 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

Watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE SummerSlam 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE SummerSlam 2024 livestreams on the WWE Network at 12 a.m. BST on Sunday, August 4.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

Watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Australia

WWE SummerSlam 2024 live streams begin at 9 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE SummerSlam 2024 card, predictions and storylines

Hot on the heels of Money in the Bank and Clash at the Castle, WWE has its annual Biggest Party of the Summer as SummerSlam heads to Cleveland Browns Stadium.

While this year's WWE SummerSlam is brimming with title matches, the biggest talking point is whether or not Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since WrestleMania 40. Having been name-dropped on WWE programming by Solo Sikoa, and with Solo and his new Bloodline running wild on SmackDown lately, it seems a lock that the Head of the Table will make his long-awaited WWE return at SummerSlam – in what role will that be, and who might Roman bring with him?

Over on the Raw side of things, Judgment Day's Damian Priest will be looking to chalk up a fourth successful Premium Live Event defense of the World Heavyweight Championship he won at WrestleMania 40. It will be far from easy for Priest, though, for he has the formidable presence of King of the Ring winner GUNTHER standing across the ring from him. With WWE heading to Germany for Bash in Berlin later this month, will Der Ring General walk into his old stomping ground as the new World Heavyweight Champion?

Of course, Raw also has the intriguing love triangle between Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. After Liv returned to action after being taken out by Ripley, she's not only repaid that favor and put Mami on the sidelines, but Morgan now finds herself as the Women's World Champion. Despite Dirty Dom publicly stating his disdain for Liv Morgan, is Mysterio really telling the truth or does Dom-Dom have something underhand up his sleeve?

Much like GUNTHER has a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the King of the Ring, Nia Jax's Queen of the Ring success means she faces WWE Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam 2024. Making things even more interesting here, is Tiffany Stratton and her Money in the Bank briefcase. Could the Center of the Universe insert herself into this match, or might she cash in her MITB briefcase on whoever emerges victorious - even if that is her supposed buddy Nia?

Rematching from WWE Money in the Bank, Bron Breakker gets another shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship, with the second-generation Son of Steiner promising to not take Zayn as lightly as before. Then there's LA Knight (YEAH!), who's finally managed to get a United States Championship match out of Logan Paul, as Logan looks to defend that title for just the third time since he won it at WWE Crown Jewel back in November.

Even though there are so many championships on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2024, it's a non-title match that stands out as the most must-see for many fans. Despite CM Punk having been out injured since the Royal Rumble in January, his rivalry with Drew McIntyre remains one of the most interesting, personal, and exciting feuds in WWE. And now, Punk has been cleared to return to the ring as he and the Scottish Warrior lock horns in a match that will be refereed by a man whom both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have history with: Seth Rollins.

Singles Match With Seth Rollins As Special Referee: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE World Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa