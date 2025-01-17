West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream is a crucial game between two sides who need the points to push on in the second half of the season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Graham Potter became the first Hammers manager since Sam Allardyce to win his first home game in charge of the club when his new side beat Fulham 3-2 this week. However, he has not had much time to work with his players. The priority is surely trying to make them a bit more defensively secure. If nothing else, Potter will be demanding the same amount of effort in this game as he saw on Tuesday.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four league games after comfortably seeing off Leicester on Wednesday. In Jean-Philippe Mateta, who netted once again in that game, they have a proper center forward who can cause defences real problems.

Getting three points is vital for both teams, who believe they should be in the top half of the table.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $546/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month (discount for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're blacked out from TV coverage to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

