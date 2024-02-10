West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Who will have London bragging rights after watching a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream?

It's a London derby with plenty riding on it, as the Hammers bid to secure European football for a record third season in a row and the Gunners do what they can to topple leaders Liverpool at the Premier League summit. You can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels West Ham vs Arsenal live streams will be available on Sunday, February 11.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

David Moyes' side have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year. They were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City and have picked up just three points from a possible 12 in the Premier League. The Hammers are beginning to get their team back, however, with Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd returning from AFCON duty.

After a testing Christmas and early New Year period, Arsenal have found their rhythm again. The Gunners have won three games in a row and last weekend avenged their early January FA Cup exit to Liverpool with a bravura 3-1 win that took them within two points of the table toppers. Gabriel Martinelli's return to fitness and form has been most welcome.

Mikel Arteta reckons his team are back in the title race after his clever use of versatile midfielders stifled Liverpool. But what will he do next? Don't miss a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, or indeed any of the EPL action, by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal from abroad

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

West Ham vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch West Ham v Arsenal in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch West Ham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.