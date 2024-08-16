Vuelta a España 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online for free and from anywhere
Who will claim the third and final Grand Tour of 2024?
The 79th Vuelta a España starts on August 17 in Lisbon Portugal and finishes 21 stages later on September 8 in the Spanish capital Madrid. It’s the first time the race has started in Portugal since 1997 and it stays in the country for three days before returning to Spain for what is by far the most mountainous of the year’s three grand tours.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Vuelta a España 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Vuelta a España 2024 live streams take place between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, September 8. Start times vary.
• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT Max (Belgium)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Canada — Watch on FloBikes
• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free
The entry for this year’s race is devoid of true stellar names with the trio of Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vinegaard all giving the race a miss as they recover from the Tour de France and Olympics.
To fill this void the 2023 champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) has taken on the role of favourite to repeat his victory of one year ago, and backed up by his super-domestique Wout van Aert, he will be keen to prove his first GT win wasn’t a gift or a fluke.
Taking him on will be three-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), desperate for a good result after a year of crashes and injury. Other hopefuls will be Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), Aleksandre Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and home favourite Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers).
Ready for to get your wheels in motion? Here's how to watch Vuelta a España 2024 live streams from anywhere, including free options.
FREE Vuelta a España 2024 live streams
If you live in the Australia, Spain or Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Vuelta a España live stream in 2024.
Australia’s SBS, Spain's RTVE and Belgium's VRTMax are set to serve up free streams of the last grand Tour of 2024.
But what if you’re usually based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Vuelta a España coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Vuelta a España 2024 live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Vuelta a España 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS, or another streaming service, and watch the action.
How to watch 2024 Vuelta a España live streams in the U.S.
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Vuelta a España on NBC. It'll also be available to stream via Peacock (from $7.99 per month).
If you don't have NBC via cable or you've already cut the cord, you can watch the network via Fubo (from $79.99 per month with a seven-day free trial) or Hulu with Live TV ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial). Sling TV also offers NBC in selected markets.
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2024 live streams in the U.K.
Live coverage of the 2024 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.
A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2024 live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Vuelta a España on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.
Vuelta a España 2024 stages in detail
The 2024 La Vuelta is 3265 kilometres long set over 21 stages, eight of which are classed as mountain stages, five medium mountain stages, five hilly stages, two time trials and one flat stage, so on paper it is defiantly a climber’s race. This year the race starts in Portugal with a short 12km time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras so the GC will be in play right from day one. Following this brief opener the race takes on a further two stages in Portugal, both hilly affairs with no serious climbs so they may offer an opportunity to the sprinters if they can prevent a break from escaping.
Leaving Portugal the race heads back into Spain for the first summit finish of the race on stage four up the 14.6km Pico Villuercas then following this a mostly flat run into Sevilla. Stage six takes the peloton through the mountains of southern Spain with one first category climb up the Puerto del Boyar followed by three third category climbs including the summit finish to Yunquera. The race stays in the south of the country for three more stages and another summit finish on stage eight into Cazorla and a savage stage nine from Motril to Granada which features three first category climbs in the Sierra Nevada along its 178km route.
After the first rest day the race resumes in the north of the country and begins its journey from west to east with stage 10 from Ponteareas which features the wicked Alto de Mougas towards the end. Stage 11 is a hilly affair then stage 12 and 13 feature back to back summit finishes, the later up the savage climb of the Puerto de Ancares. The mountains keep coming with the Puerto de Leitariegos on stage 14 then the absolute monster summit finish on Cuitu Negru the day after.
The second rest day is spent in Oviedo before the race picks up again with the traditional visit to Lagos de Covadonga on stage 16. Stage 17 only features two climbs at mid distance as does stage 18 so this should give the favorites a chance to recover before the final showdowns on stage 19 to Alto de Moncalvillo and stage 20 up the infamous Pico Blanco.
The race finishes in Madrid the following day but not with the customary circuit race but a long 24.6 km time trial, just in case there is any chance to still change the final outcome.
Vuelta a España 2024 schedule
Stage 1 | Saturday August 17, Lisbon - Oieras (ITT), 12km
Stage 2 | Sunday August 18, Cascais - Ourém, 194km
Stage 3 | Monday August 19, Lousã - Castelo Branco, 195km
Stage 4 | Tuesday August 20, Plasencia - Pico Villuercas, 170.5km
Stage 5 | Wednesday August 21, Fuente del Maestre - Sevilla, 177km
Stage 6 | Thursday August 22, Jerez de la Frontera - Yunquera, 185.5km
Stage 7 | Friday August 23, Archidona - Córdoba, 180.5km
Stage 8 | Saturday August 24, Úbeda - Cazorla, 159km
Stage 9 |Sunday August 25, Motril - Granada, 178.5km
Stage 10 | Tuesday August 27, Ponteareas - Baiona, 159.6km
Stage 11 | Wednesday August 28, Padrón - Padrón, 166.4km
Stage 12 | Thursday August 29, Ourense - Manzaneda, 137.4km
Stage 13 | Friday August 30, Lugo - Puerto de Ancares, 176km
Stage 14 | Saturday August 31, Villafranca del Bierzo - Villablino, 200.4km
Stage 15 | Sunday September 1, Infiesto - Cuitu Negru, 142.9km
Stage 16 | Tuesday September 3, Luanco - Lagos de Covadonga, 181.5km
Stage 17 | Wednesday September 4, Arnuero - Santander, 141.5km
Stage 18 | Thursday September 5, Vitoria - Maeztu, 179.3km
Stage 19 | Friday September 6, Logroño - Alto de Moncalvillo, 173.5km
Stage 20 | Saturday September 7, Villarcayo - Picón Blanco, 172km
Stage 21 | Sunday September 8, Madrid - Madrid (ITT), 24.6km
Today at the Vuelta a España
The 2024 race kicks off with a short individual time trial over 12 very flat kilometres from the edge of Lisbon to the town of Oeiras just along the coast.
TT specialists such as Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers) will be going all in to try and claim the first leaders red jersey, as will all the GC contenders, keen to make an early impression on the race.
Vuelta a España 2024 start list
Here is the Vuelta a España 2024 start list with all the riders for each team:
Arkйa-B&B Hotels
- GESBERT Élie
GUERNALEC Thibault
GUGLIELMI Simon
HUYS Laurens
LE BERRE Mathis
OWSIAN Łukasz
RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
RIES Michel
Astana Qazaqstan
- FORTUNATO Lorenzo
BRUSSENSKIY Gleb
GAROFOLI Gianmarco
SCHELLING Ide
TEJADA Harold
UMBA Santiago
VINOKUROV Nicolas
LÓPEZ Harold Martín
Bahrain Victorious
- TIBERI Antonio
CARUSO Damiano
GRADEK Kamil
HAIG Jack
KEPPLINGER Rainer
MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
TRÆEN Torstein
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
ARMIRAIL Bruno
BOUCHARD Geoffrey
GALL Felix
LAFAY Victor
BERTHET Clément
DE PESTEL Sander
O'CONNOR Ben
dsm-firmenich PostNL
- POOLE Max
BITTNER Pavel
HAMILTON Chris
LEEMREIZE Gijs
LEIJNSE Enzo
NABERMAN Tim
TUSVELD Martijn
VAN DEN BERG Julius
EF Education-EasyPost
- CARAPAZ Richard
URÁN Rigoberto
CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
COSTA Rui
DOULL Owain
RAFFERTY Darren
SHAW James
SWEENY Harry
Equipo Kern Pharma
- CASTRILLO Pablo
MIQUEL Pau
BERRADE Urko
GUTIÉRREZ Jorge
IRIBAR Unai
PARRA José Félix
RUIZ Ibon
SOTO Antonio Jesús
Groupama-FDJ
- GAUDU David
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
GENIETS Kevin
GERMANI Lorenzo
KÜNG Stefan
PACHER Quentin
ROCHAS Rémy
THOMPSON Reuben
Ineos Grenadiers
- ARENSMAN Thymen
HEIDUK Kim
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
RIVERA Brandon Smith
RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
DE PLUS Laurens
TARLING Joshua
RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
Israel-Premier Tech
- RICCITELLO Matthew
TEUNS Dylan
BENNETT George
FRIGO Marco
WOODS Michael
RAISBERG Nadav
SHEEHAN Riley
STRONG Corbin
Jayco AlUla
- SCHMID Mauro
DE MARCHI Alessandro
ENGELHARDT Felix
ZANA Filippo
BERHE Welay Hagos
DUNBAR Eddie
SCOTSON Callum
HARPER Chris
Lidl-Trek
- CICCONE Giulio
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
KONRAD Patrick
OOMEN Sam
SKJELMOSE Mattias
VACEK Mathias
VERGAERDE Otto
VERONA Carlos
- Lotto Dstny
- DE GENDT Thomas
VAN EETVELT Lennert
KRON Andreas
LIVYNS Arjen
SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
GREGAARD Jonas
CAMPENAERTS Victor
MONIQUET Sylvain
Movistar
- MAS Enric
QUINTANA Nairo
SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
RUBIO Einer
LAZKANO Oier
CANAL Carlos
ARCAS Jorge
OLIVEIRA Nelson
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- ADRIÀ Roger
ALEOTTI Giovanni
DENZ Nico
GAMPER Patrick
LIPOWITZ Florian
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
ROGLIČ Primož
VLASOV Aleksandr
UAE Team Emirates
- SOLER Marc
ALMEIDA João
YATES Adam
DEL TORO Isaac
SIVAKOV Pavel
BARONCINI Filippo
VINE Jay
MCNULTY Brandon
Visma-Lease a Bike
- KUSS Sepp
VAN AERT Wout
GESINK Robert
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
AFFINI Edoardo
VALTER Attila
VAN BAARLE Dylan
UIJTDEBROEKS Cian
Soudal Quick-Step
- TBC
Intermarchй-Wanty
- TBC
Euskaltel-Euskadi
- TBC
Cofidis
- TBC
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- TBC
- How to watch F1 live streams online
- How to watch Premier League live streams
- YouTube TV's multiview channels revealed — here's what you can watch
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.