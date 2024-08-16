Vuelta a España 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online for free and from anywhere

The 79th Vuelta a España starts on August 17 in Lisbon Portugal and finishes 21 stages later on September 8 in the Spanish capital Madrid. It’s the first time the race has started in Portugal since 1997 and it stays in the country for three days before returning to Spain for what is by far the most mountainous of the year’s three grand tours.

Vuelta a España 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Vuelta a España 2024 live streams take place between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, September 8. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT Max (Belgium)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

The entry for this year’s race is devoid of true stellar names with the trio of Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vinegaard all giving the race a miss as they recover from the Tour de France and Olympics.

To fill this void the 2023 champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) has taken on the role of favourite to repeat his victory of one year ago, and backed up by his super-domestique Wout van Aert, he will be keen to prove his first GT win wasn’t a gift or a fluke.

Taking him on will be three-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), desperate for a good result after a year of crashes and injury. Other hopefuls will be Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), Aleksandre Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and home favourite Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers).

FREE Vuelta a España 2024 live streams

If you live in the Australia, Spain or Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Vuelta a España live stream in 2024.

Australia’s SBS, Spain's RTVE and Belgium's VRTMax are set to serve up free streams of the last grand Tour of 2024.

But what if you’re usually based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Vuelta a España coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Vuelta a España 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

How to watch 2024 Vuelta a España live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Vuelta a España on NBC. It'll also be available to stream via Peacock (from $7.99 per month).

If you don't have NBC via cable or you've already cut the cord, you can watch the network via Fubo (from $79.99 per month with a seven-day free trial) or Hulu with Live TV ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial). Sling TV also offers NBC in selected markets.

In addition to showing the Vuelta a España 2024, Peacock airs most Premier League soccer matches as well as a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Vuelta a España 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2024 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Vuelta a España on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Vuelta a España 2024 stages in detail

The 2024 La Vuelta is 3265 kilometres long set over 21 stages, eight of which are classed as mountain stages, five medium mountain stages, five hilly stages, two time trials and one flat stage, so on paper it is defiantly a climber’s race. This year the race starts in Portugal with a short 12km time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras so the GC will be in play right from day one. Following this brief opener the race takes on a further two stages in Portugal, both hilly affairs with no serious climbs so they may offer an opportunity to the sprinters if they can prevent a break from escaping.

Leaving Portugal the race heads back into Spain for the first summit finish of the race on stage four up the 14.6km Pico Villuercas then following this a mostly flat run into Sevilla. Stage six takes the peloton through the mountains of southern Spain with one first category climb up the Puerto del Boyar followed by three third category climbs including the summit finish to Yunquera. The race stays in the south of the country for three more stages and another summit finish on stage eight into Cazorla and a savage stage nine from Motril to Granada which features three first category climbs in the Sierra Nevada along its 178km route.

After the first rest day the race resumes in the north of the country and begins its journey from west to east with stage 10 from Ponteareas which features the wicked Alto de Mougas towards the end. Stage 11 is a hilly affair then stage 12 and 13 feature back to back summit finishes, the later up the savage climb of the Puerto de Ancares. The mountains keep coming with the Puerto de Leitariegos on stage 14 then the absolute monster summit finish on Cuitu Negru the day after.

The second rest day is spent in Oviedo before the race picks up again with the traditional visit to Lagos de Covadonga on stage 16. Stage 17 only features two climbs at mid distance as does stage 18 so this should give the favorites a chance to recover before the final showdowns on stage 19 to Alto de Moncalvillo and stage 20 up the infamous Pico Blanco.

The race finishes in Madrid the following day but not with the customary circuit race but a long 24.6 km time trial, just in case there is any chance to still change the final outcome.

Vuelta a España 2024 schedule

Stage 1 | Saturday August 17, Lisbon - Oieras (ITT), 12km

Stage 2 | Sunday August 18, Cascais - Ourém, 194km

Stage 3 | Monday August 19, Lousã - Castelo Branco, 195km

Stage 4 | Tuesday August 20, Plasencia - Pico Villuercas, 170.5km

Stage 5 | Wednesday August 21, Fuente del Maestre - Sevilla, 177km

Stage 6 | Thursday August 22, Jerez de la Frontera - Yunquera, 185.5km

Stage 7 | Friday August 23, Archidona - Córdoba, 180.5km

Stage 8 | Saturday August 24, Úbeda - Cazorla, 159km

Stage 9 |Sunday August 25, Motril - Granada, 178.5km

Stage 10 | Tuesday August 27, Ponteareas - Baiona, 159.6km

Stage 11 | Wednesday August 28, Padrón - Padrón, 166.4km

Stage 12 | Thursday August 29, Ourense - Manzaneda, 137.4km

Stage 13 | Friday August 30, Lugo - Puerto de Ancares, 176km

Stage 14 | Saturday August 31, Villafranca del Bierzo - Villablino, 200.4km

Stage 15 | Sunday September 1, Infiesto - Cuitu Negru, 142.9km

Stage 16 | Tuesday September 3, Luanco - Lagos de Covadonga, 181.5km

Stage 17 | Wednesday September 4, Arnuero - Santander, 141.5km

Stage 18 | Thursday September 5, Vitoria - Maeztu, 179.3km

Stage 19 | Friday September 6, Logroño - Alto de Moncalvillo, 173.5km

Stage 20 | Saturday September 7, Villarcayo - Picón Blanco, 172km

Stage 21 | Sunday September 8, Madrid - Madrid (ITT), 24.6km

Today at the Vuelta a España

The 2024 race kicks off with a short individual time trial over 12 very flat kilometres from the edge of Lisbon to the town of Oeiras just along the coast.

TT specialists such as Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers) will be going all in to try and claim the first leaders red jersey, as will all the GC contenders, keen to make an early impression on the race.

Vuelta a España 2024 start list

Here is the Vuelta a España 2024 start list with all the riders for each team:

Arkйa-B&B Hotels

GESBERT Élie

GUERNALEC Thibault

GUGLIELMI Simon

HUYS Laurens

LE BERRE Mathis

OWSIAN Łukasz

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián

RIES Michel

Astana Qazaqstan

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

BRUSSENSKIY Gleb

GAROFOLI Gianmarco

SCHELLING Ide

TEJADA Harold

UMBA Santiago

VINOKUROV Nicolas

LÓPEZ Harold Martín

Bahrain Victorious

TIBERI Antonio

CARUSO Damiano

GRADEK Kamil

HAIG Jack

KEPPLINGER Rainer

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

TRÆEN Torstein

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

PARET-PEINTRE Valentin

ARMIRAIL Bruno

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

GALL Felix

LAFAY Victor

BERTHET Clément

DE PESTEL Sander

O'CONNOR Ben

dsm-firmenich PostNL

POOLE Max

BITTNER Pavel

HAMILTON Chris

LEEMREIZE Gijs

LEIJNSE Enzo

NABERMAN Tim

TUSVELD Martijn

VAN DEN BERG Julius

EF Education-EasyPost

CARAPAZ Richard

URÁN Rigoberto

CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander

COSTA Rui

DOULL Owain

RAFFERTY Darren

SHAW James

SWEENY Harry

Equipo Kern Pharma

CASTRILLO Pablo

MIQUEL Pau

BERRADE Urko

GUTIÉRREZ Jorge

IRIBAR Unai

PARRA José Félix

RUIZ Ibon

SOTO Antonio Jesús

Groupama-FDJ



GAUDU David

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

GENIETS Kevin

GERMANI Lorenzo

KÜNG Stefan

PACHER Quentin

ROCHAS Rémy

THOMPSON Reuben

Ineos Grenadiers

ARENSMAN Thymen

HEIDUK Kim

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

RIVERA Brandon Smith

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar

DE PLUS Laurens

TARLING Joshua

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

Israel-Premier Tech

RICCITELLO Matthew

TEUNS Dylan

BENNETT George

FRIGO Marco

WOODS Michael

RAISBERG Nadav

SHEEHAN Riley

STRONG Corbin

Jayco AlUla

SCHMID Mauro

DE MARCHI Alessandro

ENGELHARDT Felix

ZANA Filippo

BERHE Welay Hagos

DUNBAR Eddie

SCOTSON Callum

HARPER Chris

Lidl-Trek

CICCONE Giulio

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

KONRAD Patrick

OOMEN Sam

SKJELMOSE Mattias

VACEK Mathias

VERGAERDE Otto

VERONA Carlos

Lotto Dstny

DE GENDT Thomas

VAN EETVELT Lennert

KRON Andreas

LIVYNS Arjen

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

GREGAARD Jonas

CAMPENAERTS Victor

MONIQUET Sylvain

Movistar

MAS Enric

QUINTANA Nairo

SÁNCHEZ Pelayo

RUBIO Einer

LAZKANO Oier

CANAL Carlos

ARCAS Jorge

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

ADRIÀ Roger

ALEOTTI Giovanni

DENZ Nico

GAMPER Patrick

LIPOWITZ Florian

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

ROGLIČ Primož

VLASOV Aleksandr

UAE Team Emirates

SOLER Marc

ALMEIDA João

YATES Adam

DEL TORO Isaac

SIVAKOV Pavel

BARONCINI Filippo

VINE Jay

MCNULTY Brandon

Visma-Lease a Bike

KUSS Sepp

VAN AERT Wout

GESINK Robert

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

AFFINI Edoardo

VALTER Attila

VAN BAARLE Dylan

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian

Soudal Quick-Step

Intermarchй-Wanty

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Cofidis

Alpecin-Deceuninck

