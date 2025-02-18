How to watch the Vuelta a Andalucia: live stream Ruta del Sol stage race online from anywhere

Tom Pidcock is one of the headline riders at the Vuelta a Andalucia

Also known as the Ruta del Sol, the 71st edition of the Vuelta a Andalucia is set in the hills and mountains of Andalucia, Spain and the alongside the blue waters of the Costa del Sol, and features a start list packed with talent.

Vuelta a Andalucia live streams will be on each day from February 19-23, 2025.

► Time — Start times very each day.

► U.S. — FloBikes

► U.K. — Discovery+

► Europe — Max

After last year's event was curtailed by protesting farmers which resulted in the outcome being decided by a single 4.6km time trial, the organisers and riders will be hoping this year goes much smoother.

Celebrating its 71st edition, 100 years since its first in 1925, this year's Vuelta a Andalucia will cover over 800 kilometres across five stages with two tough summit finishes on the first two stages to set the scene for the rest of the week.

Heading the line up of riders is Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) who, fresh from his first ever stage race victory in the AlUla Tour, will be eager to show off his new colors once more. Going up against Pidcock will be a raft of talent such as Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility).

Starting with a bang there is an uphill finish right away on stage 1 at Cueva de Nerja and the following day the race crosses five huge peaks before reaching its second uphill finish at Torredelcampo. Following this abrupt start stages 3 and 4 are a little more gentle, more lumpy than mountainous before the final stage which is split into two distinct parts. The 172 kilometres from Benahavís to La Línea de la Concepción that make up stage 5 feature multiple mountain passes over its first 130 kilometres then a flat run to the line for the final 40.

Read on and we will tell you how to catch all the action from Spain, wherever you are in the world. Want to watch more cycling? Check out how to watch the UAE Tour, where Tadej Pogačar is in action.

How to watch Vuelta a Andalucia live streams in the U.S.

How to watch a 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Vuelta a Andalucia live streams in the U.K.

How to watch a 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Vuelta a Andalucia will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year which, for now, buys you all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

However, after February 28, this option will no longer be available in the U.K. as Warner Bros. are moving all their cycling content to TNT Sports where you will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP and it will now cost you £30.99 per month.

How to watch Vuelta a Andalucia live streams in Canada

How to watch a 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Vuelta a Andalucia live streams in Australia

How to watch a 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia live stream in Australia

For cycling fans in Australia, Vuelta a Andalucia live streams will be on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

Vuelta a Andalucia schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | Wednesday 19 | Torrox - Cueva de Nerja, 162km

| Wednesday 19 | Torrox - Cueva de Nerja, 162km Stage 2 | Thursday 20 | Alcaudete - Torredelcampo, 133km

| Thursday 20 | Alcaudete - Torredelcampo, 133km Stage 3 | Friday 21 | Arjona - Pozoblanco, 162km

| Friday 21 | Arjona - Pozoblanco, 162km Stage 4 | Saturday 22 | Córdoba - Alhaurín de la Torre, 195km

| Saturday 22 | Córdoba - Alhaurín de la Torre, 195km Stage 5 | Sunday 23 | Benahavís - La Línea de la Concepción, 172km

