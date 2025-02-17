How to watch the UAE Tour: live stream UCI WorldTour stage race from anywhere

Tadej Pogačar returns to the UAE Tour after a two year absence where he will be aiming to add a third title to those he won in 2021 and 2022. The only Middle Eastern stage race to hold UCI WorldTour status, that's reflected in its line up which is by far the strongest of the year so far.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 UAE Tour live streams from anywhere with a VPN

UAE Tour live streams: TV schedule, dates, channels UAE Tour live streams will be available from February 17 – 23, 2025.

► Time — Start times very each day

► U.S. — Max

► Canada — FloBikes

► Autralia and New Zealand — Staylive

► U.K. — Discovery+

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

The second WorldTour stage race of 2025 kicks off in the United Arab Emirates and sees the highly anticipated season debut of the world's best rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). As he does for every race he starts. he will carry the tag of overwhelming favorite but there is always a sense of the unknown going into battle for the first time after winter.

This year's seven-stage race features two mountain-top finishes, one individual time trial and four flat sprint stages which is why we see so many of the best sprinters taking to the start line. Riders such as Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) who already has two wins to his name in 2025 will go head to head with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Olav Kooij (Team Visma-Lease a Bike), Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) and star of the Tour Down Under Sam Welsford (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe).

Challenging Pogačar for the overall victory this year will be brave souls such as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) and last year's winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) but they will have an almost impossible job on their hands to topple the world champion.

This year the event begins with a 138km sprint stage between the Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park and the Liwa Palace which is followed the next day by a 12.2km time trial on Al Hudayriyat Island. Stage 3 ends with the classic 20 kilometre summit finish at Jebel Jais then it's back to the flat lands for three more sprints on stage 4, 5 and 6. The race then concludes with its second mountain finish of the week at Jebel Hafeet where 10 kilometres of climbing will secure the winner for 2025.

Read on and we will tell you how to catch all the action and where to find UAE Tour live streams.

How to watch a UAE Tour live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2025 UAE Tour live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on planet Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your chosen streaming service and enjoy the live stream just as you would at home.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 70% on NordVPN with this deal

How to watch UAE Tour live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The UAE Tour will be aired by Max in the USA and a subscription will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available. In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UAE Tour live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the UAE Tour will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year which buys you all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

However after February 28 this option will no longer be available in the U.K. as Warner Bros. are moving all their cycling content to TNT Sports where, even though you will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP, it will now cost you £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch UAE Tour live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 UAE Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada and unlock your usual stream.

How to watch UAE Tour live streams in Australia and New Zealand

(Image credit: Future)

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the 2025 UAE Tour on Staylive.

Staylive shows a number of races from the Warner Bros. Discovery. cycling rights portfolio to users in certain countries without extensive TV deals.

For viewers in Australia, a subscription costs AU$5.99 a month, or AU$59.99 for the year. For those in New Zealand, it's NZ$9.99 a month or NZ$99 a year.

The UAE Tour stages finish between 11pm and midnight for fans in Australia and just into the early hours for those in New Zealand.

Latest action

There's an almost 100% certainty that stage 1 will come down to a sprint finish and with so many of the world’s best here, all wanting to take first blood, it is set to be edge of the seat drama.

(Image credit: UAE Tour 2025)

UAE Tour schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | Monday 17 | Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park - Liwa Palace, 138km

| Monday 17 | Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park - Liwa Palace, 138km Stage 2 | Tuesday 18 | Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island, 12.2km ITT

| Tuesday 18 | Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island, 12.2km ITT Stage 3 | Wednesday 19 |Ras al Khaimah - Jebel Jais, 179km

| Wednesday 19 |Ras al Khaimah - Jebel Jais, 179km Stage 4 | Thursday 20 | Fujairah Qidfa Beach - Umm al Quwain, 181km

| Thursday 20 | Fujairah Qidfa Beach - Umm al Quwain, 181km Stage 5 | Friday 21 | American University Dubai - Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160km

| Friday 21 | American University Dubai - Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160km Stage 6 | Saturday 22 | Abu Dhabi Cycling Club - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167km

| Saturday 22 | Abu Dhabi Cycling Club - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167km Stage 7 | Sunday 23 | Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Jebel Hafeet, 176km

Route

(Image credit: UAE Tour 2025)